Kate Garraway says husband Derek “remains very damaged” from Covid-19 as she gives fans health update

Kate Garraway has admitted her husband Derek Draper has "remained very damaged" since he fell ill with Covid (opens in new tab) two years ago.

The Good Morning Britain star gave fans an update on his health whilst appearing on ITV documentary, DNA Journey.

Kate, who is mum of two to daughter Darcey (opens in new tab), 16, and son Billy, 13, said, "2020 was a devastating year. With Derek, he got very sick very early on in the pandemic and has remained very damaged."

"That is quite well documented because for a lot of people, he's come to symbolise the fight that goes on."

He now receives 24-hour care at home, provided by Kate and a team of healthcare professionals.

Kate's update comes after Derek had to be rushed to hospital and Kate took time off from her ITV daytime show during the summer so she could be at his bedside (opens in new tab) after he took a 'turn for the worse.'

“I dramatically disappeared and haven’t been here for three weeks now,” Kate said.

“We were on air and Derek had come out of hospital, he’s been going in and out of hospital for a while for looking at ways to tackle the damage caused by Covid back in 2020."

Last year Kate won a National Television Award (opens in new tab) for her Finding Derek documentary, she was awarded an MBE in the New Years Honours and shone a light on the many challenges carers face.

The TV presenter has previously admitted that she spends most of her days "on trains, or in hospital with Derek."

Derek contracted life threatening sepsis over the summer after his kidney's became infected and he had to be rushed back into intensive care.

Kate recalled the ordeal to co-host Richard Madeley, "We called an ambulance, went to A&E and they said he had very severe sepsis, life-threatening sepsis.

"So it was really dramatic. Brilliant work by the A&E, absolutely extraordinary, because when you've got sepsis, the big challenge is to find the source of infection quickly, and get the right antibiotics and his blood pressure was so low."

Kate appears on this new show alongside Alison Hammond (opens in new tab) as they both hope to find out more about their ancestors.