Kate Garraway at husband Derek Drapers’ hospital bedside as he ‘takes turn for worse’

Kate Garraway rushes to husband Derek Draper's bedside.

Kate Garraway
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By
published

Kate Garraway is said to be 'by her husband Derek Draper (opens in new tab)'s side' after he took a  'turn for the worse'.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was due to be hosting the ITV daytime show (opens in new tab) and also her Smooth Radio show but it's understood that the mum-of-two to daughter Darcey (opens in new tab), 16, and son Billy (opens in new tab), 14, has unexpectedly pulled out of her presenting duties.

The former political advisor had been recovering at home (opens in new tab) since last year after he fell seriously ill with Covid (opens in new tab) but after a brief hospital stay earlier this month, he returned home but has since been rushed back to hospital, according to reports by The Sun (opens in new tab).

A source told the publication, "Derek has been taken back to hospital this morning in a very serious condition. The family are very worried about him but Derek is in the best hands.

"Kate is by his side and is keeping it together as best she can. She’s a total professional and devoted to her work – both on Good Morning Britain and Smooth - but she had no choice but to step away this week to be there with him.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for her and their family.”

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

An ITV spokesperson told Metro.co.uk (opens in new tab) that Kate would be off for at least a few days but did not confirm the reason for her absence. 

They added, "Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible."

Kate revealed at the TRIC Awards that Derek had been back in hospital but it's understood he came home before being re-admitted.

Fans have been sending their wishes to Kate on her Instagram, one fan wrote, "Best wishes Kate to you and the family. Hope Derek improves soon. Take care❤️"

Another fan put, "sending ❤️ stay strong beaut x"

And a third fan added, "Thinking of u right now x"

Kate Garraway's latest documentary Caring For Derek (opens in new tab) gave fans an insight into his extensive care regime.

After contracting Covid in 2020, Derek  experienced subsequent weight loss (opens in new tab) in addition to his other complications. And there was even a devastating moment where Kate was told he might die (opens in new tab).

Since then he returned home and has been able to spend quality time with his family, including sharing his first words with son Billy (opens in new tab).

Earlier this year Kate enjoyed spending time at a theme park with her children.

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Derek flew to America with Kate last year to find out more about a clinical trial after Finding Derek aired in 2021 when a world-renowned surgeon saw Derek Draper was so ill with Covid via the documentary and got in touch with details.

At the time Kate revealed, "It’s hard to say how the treatment went so far, as it’s very early in the treatment programme and he will need much more. We are also still waiting for final analysis of all the scans, but I like there were a lot of positives.”

Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.