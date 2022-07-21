Kate Garraway at husband Derek Drapers’ hospital bedside as he ‘takes turn for worse’

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Garraway is said to be 'by her husband Derek Draper (opens in new tab)'s side' after he took a 'turn for the worse'.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was due to be hosting the ITV daytime show (opens in new tab) and also her Smooth Radio show but it's understood that the mum-of-two to daughter Darcey (opens in new tab), 16, and son Billy (opens in new tab), 14, has unexpectedly pulled out of her presenting duties.

The former political advisor had been recovering at home (opens in new tab) since last year after he fell seriously ill with Covid (opens in new tab) but after a brief hospital stay earlier this month, he returned home but has since been rushed back to hospital, according to reports by The Sun (opens in new tab).

A source told the publication, "Derek has been taken back to hospital this morning in a very serious condition. The family are very worried about him but Derek is in the best hands.

"Kate is by his side and is keeping it together as best she can. She’s a total professional and devoted to her work – both on Good Morning Britain and Smooth - but she had no choice but to step away this week to be there with him.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for her and their family.”

An ITV spokesperson told Metro.co.uk (opens in new tab) that Kate would be off for at least a few days but did not confirm the reason for her absence.

They added, "Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible."

Kate revealed at the TRIC Awards that Derek had been back in hospital but it's understood he came home before being re-admitted.

Fans have been sending their wishes to Kate on her Instagram, one fan wrote, "Best wishes Kate to you and the family. Hope Derek improves soon. Take care❤️"

Another fan put, "sending ❤️ stay strong beaut x"

And a third fan added, "Thinking of u right now x"

Kate Garraway's latest documentary Caring For Derek (opens in new tab) gave fans an insight into his extensive care regime.

After contracting Covid in 2020, Derek experienced subsequent weight loss (opens in new tab) in addition to his other complications. And there was even a devastating moment where Kate was told he might die (opens in new tab).

Since then he returned home and has been able to spend quality time with his family, including sharing his first words with son Billy (opens in new tab).

Earlier this year Kate enjoyed spending time at a theme park with her children.

Derek flew to America with Kate last year to find out more about a clinical trial after Finding Derek aired in 2021 when a world-renowned surgeon saw Derek Draper was so ill with Covid via the documentary and got in touch with details.

At the time Kate revealed, "It’s hard to say how the treatment went so far, as it’s very early in the treatment programme and he will need much more. We are also still waiting for final analysis of all the scans, but I like there were a lot of positives.”