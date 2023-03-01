Kate Middleton reveals she has to 'keep practising' this secret talent shared with Princess Charlotte
The Princess of Wales has opened up on the very flexible skill she could do when she was younger.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton has revealed that, like her daughter Princess Charlotte, she could do the splits as a child but admits it's something she still has to 'keep practising it now'.
- Kate Middleton has opened up on the shared flexible skill she shares with Princess Charlotte during a visit to a Port Talbot fitness centre.
- The Princess of Wales encouraged other young gymnastics to keep practising by sharing her personal journey.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton re-wears ‘pregnancy’ coat and fans are all saying the same thing (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton has admitted she can do the gymnastic splits like daughter Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) but says she must 'keep practising them'.
The Princess of Wales visited Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot and during the royal engagement she met children from Tywyn Primary School who were taking gymnastic lessons at the time.
Having a royal spectator watching their sporting class prompted Kate to ask, "Can you do the splits?"
And by way of encouragement, Kate admitted, "I was able to do it when I was little, but I'll have to keep practising now."
Kate revealed earlier this year her morning parenting hack (opens in new tab) that helps keep her in shape.
One youngster, Grace Evans proceeded to show the Princess and Prince William a demonstration of the splits and Kate revealed, "My little girl (Charlotte) likes to do that too."
It's not the first time Princess Charlotte's sporty interests have been highlighted, during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (opens in new tab), chief executive of SportsAid Tim Lawler revealed, "She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics."
"While they're trying lots of different sports at home, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like'," he added.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
During the royal visit, Kate and Prince William went head-to-head for a spin class and fans were delighted to see the royals, who are next in line to the throne, getting involved.
One fan wrote, "I get so happy seeing how involved the Prince and Princess get in these activities - just look at those faces!"
Another fan put, "We all know that Princess Kate is not just pretty but also athletic.
I love the way she reached out to William affectionately when she won. They are the golden couple! They genuinely appear to have fun with each other and enjoy meeting people."
And a third fan added, "This was hilarious!! Got to love her spirit!"
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
What is Cheat about on Netflix? The rules explained
It's a binge-worthy battle of brains, wit and barefaced lying
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Breville Halo VDF126 5.5L Air Fryer review
A modern, energy-efficient air fryer by Breville with enough space to cook a 2.2kg whole chicken in just 90 minutes...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Kate Middleton re-wears ‘pregnancy’ coat and fans are all saying the same thing
The Princess of Wales stepped out in her houndstooth jacket that she wore while pregnant with Prince Louis
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where did Kate Middleton work before joining the Royal Family?
The Princess worked some surprisingly normal jobs before she became a royal
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'don't want' to follow in the Queen's footsteps for this 'modest' reason
Why the Wales family aren't expected to ever move into Windsor Castle
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Princess Charlotte is unlikely to be a 'working royal' when she grows up
The Wales youngster is not expected to be a full-time royal when she grows up for this reason...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton's Zara earrings at the BAFTAs are insanely affordable
The Princess of Wales opted for High Street statement earrings over diamonds
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Royal roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed including Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
The royal family will have big roles at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
The reason Prince William and Kate Middleton have missed the BAFTAs for two years
Prince William and Princess Kate are attending the BAFTA Awards for the first time since 2020
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
Kate Middleton appears to be pushing back at Meghan Markle’s claim she is not a ‘hugger’
The Princess of Wales is on a hugging spree
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published