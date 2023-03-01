Kate Middleton reveals she has to 'keep practising' this secret talent shared with Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton has revealed that, like her daughter Princess Charlotte, she could do the splits as a child but admits it's something she still has to 'keep practising it now'.

Kate Middleton has opened up on the shared flexible skill she shares with Princess Charlotte during a visit to a Port Talbot fitness centre.

The Princess of Wales encouraged other young gymnastics to keep practising by sharing her personal journey.

Kate Middleton has admitted she can do the gymnastic splits like daughter Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) but says she must 'keep practising them'.

The Princess of Wales visited Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot and during the royal engagement she met children from Tywyn Primary School who were taking gymnastic lessons at the time.

Having a royal spectator watching their sporting class prompted Kate to ask, "Can you do the splits?"

And by way of encouragement, Kate admitted, "I was able to do it when I was little, but I'll have to keep practising now."

One youngster, Grace Evans proceeded to show the Princess and Prince William a demonstration of the splits and Kate revealed, "My little girl (Charlotte) likes to do that too."

It's not the first time Princess Charlotte's sporty interests have been highlighted, during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (opens in new tab), chief executive of SportsAid Tim Lawler revealed, "She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics."

"While they're trying lots of different sports at home, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like'," he added.

During the royal visit, Kate and Prince William went head-to-head for a spin class and fans were delighted to see the royals, who are next in line to the throne, getting involved.

One fan wrote, "I get so happy seeing how involved the Prince and Princess get in these activities - just look at those faces!"

Another fan put, "We all know that Princess Kate is not just pretty but also athletic.

I love the way she reached out to William affectionately when she won. They are the golden couple! They genuinely appear to have fun with each other and enjoy meeting people."

And a third fan added, "This was hilarious!! Got to love her spirit!"