You won't have to wait too much longer - here's when Ken Bruce starts on Greatest Hits Radio.

It was a sad and historic day for Radio 2 listeners, when Ken Bruce announced his departure and the reasons why he's leaving Radio 2 in mid January of this year. News swiftly followed of Ken Bruce's replacement (opens in new tab) in February, but many long-running fans have shared their intention to follow the much beloved broadcaster to his new home after Ken Bruce's last show (opens in new tab) in March.

With this in mind, we've shared when Bruce starts his new morning show at Greatest Hits Radio and how you can listen along from anywhere.

When does Ken Bruce start on Greatest Hits Radio?

Ken Bruce will start his new show on Greatest Hits Radio on Monday 3 April, 2023. Ken is taking over the mid-morning slot, and will be on air between 10am and 1pm, every weekday.

Many will be pleased to know that Bruce will be taking the ever popular Pop Master quiz with him. The concept sees two contestants go head to head answering questions about music from the 1950s to present day.

Of what listeners can expect from his new show, Bruce teased: "What better way to celebrate my forty-five years in radio than with a new adventure and a brand-new show on Greatest Hits Radio. I say brand-new but there will still be PopMaster, me and my musings and all the great records you know and love from the 70s, 80s and 90s."

To make way for Ken Bruce's arrival at Greatest Hits Radio, The Top 10 at 10 radio show which usually aired during the mid-morning slot will take place an hour earlier. Renamed The Top 10 till Ken, the show will air at 9am weekdays.

It will however remain at 10pm on evenings (except Friday and Saturday) and 10am on weekends.

A message on the Greatest Hits Radio website reads: "As a warm-up to PopMaster, weekdays at 9am it’s The Top 10 til Ken. See what we did there? Set your alarm an hour earlier because there’s now even more chances for you to be One Year Out with Greatest Hits Radio."

How to listen to Ken Bruce on Greatest Hits Radio:

Listeners can tune into Greatest Hits Radio on FM, DAB and via their website. The station frequency varies from 96.0 FM to 107.9 FM, depending on where you are based in England.

Planet Radio lists how to tune into Greatest Hits Radio in your local area here (opens in new tab).

"You can find us on our website (opens in new tab), download our free app for iPhone (opens in new tab) or Android, (opens in new tab) listen on Freeview channel 716, Sky channel 0151 or ask your Smart Speaker to 'play Greatest Hits Radio'," explains their official website.

Who is filling in on BBC Radio 2 currently?

DJ Gary Davies is currently filling the gap between Bruce's departure and Kay's first show. The 65-year-old began his temporary takeover of the mid-morning slot on March 7, 2023

The broadcaster has often filled in when Zoe Ball has been absent (opens in new tab) from her morning show and is well-known to many BBC Radio 2 listeners for his Sounds of the Eighties show on Fridays at 8pm.

When does Vernan Kay start on BBC Radio 2?

The BBC have confirmed that Vernan Kay will takeover Ken Bruce's slot in May 2023. The TV and Radio presenter said that joining the famed radio station was "a dream come true".

Kay praised his predecessor (opens in new tab) in wake of the news, "an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce." He added: "I'm absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone."

Bruce called Vernon "a lovely bloke and I wish him all the best".

