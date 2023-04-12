You won't have to wait too much longer - here's what we know about when Vernon Kay starts on BBC Radio 2.

He certainly has some big shoes to fill, having been appointed Ken Bruce's replacement (opens in new tab) after the DJ announced his departure from the station after 31 years. Vernon is set to take over as BBC Radio 2's new mid-morning presenter, keeping listeners company from late breakfast to lunch with some great tunes and cracking celebrity guest interviews.

Ken Bruce's last show (opens in new tab) has been and gone, with the legendary broadcaster having now started at Greatest Hits Radio (opens in new tab).Vernon Kay is yet to begin his new BBC Radio 2 show and listeners are eager to know when this will be. We've shared everything we know so far.

When does Vernon Kay start on BBC Radio 2?

The BBC have confirmed that Vernon Kay will start on Radio 2 in May 2023. The TV and Radio presenter said that joining the famed radio station was "a dream come true".

"I’m absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce," he said of his appointment back in February 2023. "I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months."

We're delighted to announce that Vernon Kay will be taking over the mid-morning show on Radio 2 later this year!

Kay already presents Dance Sounds of the 90s (opens in new tab) on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, so is no stranger to the station. He's also stepped in to cover for Zoe Ball (opens in new tab)'s Breakfast Show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Rylan on Saturday and Dermot O’Leary.

Kay's radio career began at Radio 1 in 2004, where he presented Saturday and Sunday mid-morning shows up until 2012. Then in 2015 he moved to Radio X to present the mid-morning show there for two years.

Vernon's predecessor Ken Bruce called Kay "a lovely bloke and I wish him all the best".

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2 (opens in new tab), said she was "thrilled to welcome Vernon" to the mid-morning show on Radio 2.

"He’s a hugely talented, warm and witty host, who has already proved himself to be a firm favourite with our listeners when he’s presented many and varied shows across the station. I can’t wait to hear his brilliant new show."

What time will Vernon Kay be on BBC Radio 2?

When Vernon's show begins in May, listeners can expect to tune in and hear him from 9.30am through to Midday. Vernon replaces the since-departed Ken Bruce and will be heading up the mid-morning slot on BBC Radio 2 on Mondays to Fridays.

When Kay was announced as Bruce's replacement, many listeners were quick to throw their support behind the Family Fortunes star. "Congratulations to on taking over from Ken Bruce, I love listening to you when you fill in for @ZoeTheBall," wrote one Twitter user (opens in new tab).

Another tweeted (opens in new tab): "Fantastic news! Do people not realise that the people who listened to radio 1 when vernon, Sara, Jo, Scott and Zoe were on are now in our 40s and 50s as are the djs? I love the lineup on radio 2 including most of the other shows, it’s a great mix."

It certainly seems Kay already has some listeners who'll be tuning in for his new radio show.

Who is filling in on BBC Radio 2 currently?

DJ Gary Davies is currently filling the gap between Bruce's departure and Kay's first show. The 65-year-old began his temporary takeover of the mid-morning slot on March 7, 2023

Ken Bruce's last show on BBC Radio 2 was on Friday, March 3. The DJ's exit came a lot sooner than expected, with Ken originally set to leave on Friday, March 23, instead. The broadcaster confirmed his early depature with fans online. He tweeted (opens in new tab): "I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!"

Gary Davies has often filled in when Zoe Ball has been absent from her morning show and is well-known to many BBC Radio 2 listeners for his Sounds of the Eighties show on Fridays at 8pm.

Gary Davies has often filled in when Zoe Ball has been absent from her morning show and is well-known to many BBC Radio 2 listeners for his Sounds of the Eighties show on Fridays at 8pm.

