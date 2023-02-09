Who is replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2? Odds revealed of stars in the running

Having announced earlier this year that he was quitting his BBC Radio 2 (opens in new tab) show after 31 years as a broadcaster and as the end of his era draws nearer speculation grows as to who will replace Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2?

His 9.30am - midday show on the station airs weekdays and Ken has still been playing the tunes for avid listeners and will do so up until his new job starts on April 3rd.

But with just weeks to go, fans are keen to find out who will be stepping into his studio seat as we look at who's rumoured to be in the running....

Who is replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2?

The BBC has not yet confirmed who is replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 however the station often promotes presenters from within its existing radio roster so the likes of Scott Mills, Zoe Ball, Trevor Nelson, Rylan Clark, Claudia Winkleman, Dermot O'Leary or Jo Whiley could be considered for Bruce's slot.

According to the Express.co.uk, former Top of the Pop's presenter Gary Davies is favourite to replace Ken at 2-1, with Scott Mills a close second at 3-1. Other names in the running include Vernon Kay at 4-1 and Steve Wright with 6-1.

Rylan wished Ken well, he said, "Ken Bruce. A beautiful man who’s always been so lovely to me at BBC Radio 2. Going to be so missed on air, but personally I’ll miss having a beer in a foreign country discussing anything and everything whilst at Eurovision. Thanks for always being so lovely."

We will update you as soon as a replacement is announced.

Ken Bruce. A beautiful man who’s always been so lovely to me at @BBCRadio2 . Going to be so missed on air, but personally I’ll miss having a beer in a foreign country discussing anything and everything whilst at Eurovision. Thanks for always being so lovely♥️. @RealKenBruce pic.twitter.com/uPMdMSGd5DJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Who are the DJs on Radio 2?

The current roster of DJs on BBC Radio 2 have shows on the most popular station in the United Kingdom with over 15 million weekly listeners. Since launching in 1967, the station broadcasts a wide range of content and its website claims, "With a repertoire covering more than 40 years, Radio 2 plays the widest selection of music on the radio—from classic and mainstream pop to a specialist portfolio including classical, country, folk, jazz, soul, rock 'n' roll, gospel and blues." Here is the current roster of DJs...

Michael Ball

Zoe Ball

Rob Beckett

Tony Blackburn

OJ Borg

Kate Bottley

Ken Bruce

Nicki Chapman

Rylan Clark

Fearne Cotton

Sara Cox

Jamie Cullum

Gary Davies

DJ Spoony

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Paul Gambaccini

Angela Griffin

Bob Harris

Vernon Kay

Cerys Matthews

Scott Mills

Jason Mohammad

Trevor Nelson

Dermot O'Leary

Elaine Paige

Mark Radcliffe

Romesh Ranganathan

Liza Tarbuck

Jeremy Vine

Michelle Visage

Johnnie Walker

Jo Whiley

Claudia Winkleman

Steve Wright

