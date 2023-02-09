Who is replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2? Odds revealed of stars in the running

Ken Bruce is stepping down after 31 years as we look at who is rumoured to be replacing him

Having announced earlier this year that he was quitting his BBC Radio 2 (opens in new tab) show after 31 years as a broadcaster and as the end of his era draws nearer speculation grows as to who will replace Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2?

His 9.30am - midday show on the station airs weekdays and Ken has still been playing the tunes for avid listeners and will do so up until his new job starts on April 3rd. 

But with just weeks to go, fans are keen to find out who will be stepping into his studio seat as we look at who's rumoured to be in the running....

Who is replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2?

The BBC has not yet confirmed who is replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 however the station often promotes presenters from within its existing radio roster so the likes of Scott Mills, Zoe Ball (opens in new tab), Trevor Nelson, Rylan Clark, Claudia Winkleman, Dermot O'Leary or Jo Whiley could be considered for Bruce's slot.

According to the Express.co.uk (opens in new tab), former Top of the Pop's presenter Gary Davies is favourite to replace Ken at 2-1, with Scott Mills a close second at 3-1. Other names in the running include Vernon Kay at 4-1 and Steve Wright with 6-1. 

Rylan wished Ken well, he said, "Ken Bruce. A beautiful man who’s always been so lovely to me at BBC Radio 2. Going to be so missed on air, but personally I’ll miss having a beer in a foreign country discussing anything and everything whilst at Eurovision. Thanks for always being so lovely."

We will update you as soon as a replacement is announced.

Who are the DJs on Radio 2?

The current roster of DJs on BBC Radio 2 have shows on the most popular station in the United Kingdom with over 15 million weekly listeners. Since launching in 1967, the station broadcasts a wide range of content and its website claims, "With a repertoire covering more than 40 years, Radio 2 plays the widest selection of music on the radio—from classic and mainstream pop to a specialist portfolio including classical, country, folk, jazz, soul, rock 'n' roll, gospel and blues." Here is the current roster of DJs...

  • Michael Ball
  • Zoe Ball
  • Rob Beckett (opens in new tab)
  • Tony Blackburn
  • OJ Borg
  • Kate Bottley
  • Ken Bruce
  • Nicki Chapman
  • Rylan Clark
  • Fearne Cotton
  • Sara Cox (opens in new tab)
  • Jamie Cullum
  • Gary Davies
  • DJ Spoony
  • Sophie Ellis-Bextor
  • Paul Gambaccini
  • Angela Griffin
  • Bob Harris
  • Vernon Kay (opens in new tab)
  • Cerys Matthews
  • Scott Mills (opens in new tab)
  • Jason Mohammad
  • Trevor Nelson
  • Dermot O'Leary
  • Elaine Paige
  • Mark Radcliffe
  • Romesh Ranganathan
  • Liza Tarbuck
  • Jeremy Vine
  • Michelle Visage
  • Johnnie Walker
  • Jo Whiley (opens in new tab)
  • Claudia Winkleman
  • Steve Wright (opens in new tab)

