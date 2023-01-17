Why is Ken Bruce leaving Radio 2? All you need to know as he confirms his departure

Ken Bruce has announced he is leaving BBC Radio 2 and will no longer be host of the 9.30am-midday show.

There have been a series of changes at the BBC when it comes to its presenting line up, Paul O'Grady announced he had quit his BBC Radio 2 (opens in new tab) show after 14 years, Vanessa Feltz left BBC Radio 2 (opens in new tab) and Steve Wright announced he was leaving Radio 2 (opens in new tab).

Why is Ken Bruce leaving Radio 2?

Ken Bruce has announced he is leaving BBC Radio 2 "after 45 years of broadcasting on BBC Radio" as "it's time for a change" his statement reads. "I would stress that this is entirely my decision. I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2," he added.

BBC Radio 2 shared the statement to followers on Twitter and captioned it, "We have some news… After 31 years of presenting the 9:30am-midday weekday show Ken Bruce has decided to leave. We’re going to miss you lots Ken and want to congratulate you on a fantastic career at the BBC."

Ken told BBC Radio 2 listeners, "I'll reach the end of my current contract in March, and so at that point I will be moving on from Radio 2. Nothing stays the same forever...

"I have been here for quite a long time now, and it possibly is time to move over and let somebody else have a go."

We have some news… After 31 years of presenting the 9:30am-midday weekday show Ken Bruce has decided to leave. We’re going to miss you lots Ken and want to congratulate you on a fantastic career at the BBC. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/JMLuO9cXvpJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Where is Ken Bruce going?

Ken Bruce is going to join Greatest Hits Radio and will host a new mid-morning show from 10am-1pm starting from April 3rd. He will kickstart a weekday line up that also includes presenters Simon Mayo at Drivetime and Jackie Brambles in the early evening.

Speaking about his new show, Ken said, "What better way to celebrate my forty-five years in radio than with a new adventure and a brand-new show on Greatest Hits Radio. I say brand-new but there will still be PopMaster, me and my musings and all the great records you know and love from the 70s, 80s and 90s. I’m looking forward to getting started and to you joining me for my very first show. See you in April!"

Playing the biggest songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s, Greatest Hits Radio is a station that celebrates the good times. With music from the most iconic artists of all time, including Blondie, Queen, George Michael, Madonna, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Elton John and Whitney Houston, it is home to presenters including Martin Kemp, Pat Sharp, Kate Thornton, Paul Gambaccini, Andy Crane and Jenny Powell.

Ben Cooper, chief content & music officer, Bauer Audio UK said, “Ken Bruce is a broadcasting legend, with the biggest radio show in the UK, so as well as today being an exciting announcement for Greatest Hits Radio and its growing audience, it is a hugely significant moment for the industry. What a fantastic start to a great year of increased ambition and innovation for Bauer Media Audio.”

You can listen to Greatest Hits Radio (opens in new tab) on FM, DAB digital radio, on your smart speaker, mobile device or online.

When is Ken Bruce leaving Radio 2?

Ken Bruce confirmed to BBC Radio 2 listeners that he will be leaving the broadcaster after his contract runs out in March 2023. He revealed, "I'll reach the end of my current contract in March, and so at that point I will be moving on from Radio 2. Nothing stays the same forever..."

Who is replacing Ken Bruce on Radio 2?

The BBC has not yet confirmed who is replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 however the station often promotes presenters from within its existing radio roster so the likes of Trevor Nelson, Rylan Clark, Claudia Winkleman, Dermot O'Leary or Jo Whiley could be considered for Bruce's slot.

Rylan wished Ken well, he said, "Ken Bruce. A beautiful man who’s always been so lovely to me at BBC Radio 2. Going to be so missed on air, but personally I’ll miss having a beer in a foreign country discussing anything and everything whilst at Eurovision. Thanks for always being so lovely."

Ken Bruce. A beautiful man who’s always been so lovely to me at @BBCRadio2 . Going to be so missed on air, but personally I’ll miss having a beer in a foreign country discussing anything and everything whilst at Eurovision. Thanks for always being so lovely♥️. @RealKenBruce pic.twitter.com/uPMdMSGd5DJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Related BBC Features:

Video of the week