Khloe Kardashian gives first glimpse of surrogate son with ex-Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has given fans the first-look of her son who was born by surrogate earlier this year.

The Kardashian's Season 2 (opens in new tab) star documents her son's delivery via surrogate in the first episode of Season 2 of the Disney+ reality show. Viewers watched as Khloe, held her newborn for the first time after he was born at Cedars-Sini Medical Centre in Los Angeles on July 28 2022.

It's the second child for Khloe (opens in new tab), who is already mum to daughter True Thompson, four, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But ahead of the surrogate (opens in new tab) birth, Khloe admitted she had a "dark cloud looming over me" after discovering that her ex Tristan had fathered another child behind her back.

Khloe explained, "I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have. Ever since December there has been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy.”

Khloe decided to have the embryo transfer "around Thanksgiving" last year - a move that was encouraged by the NBA star. But just a week later, it was revealed that Tristan was expecting a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols who gave birth to a son Theo in December last year.

This might explain to some viewers why Khloe chose to have sister Kim Kardashian with her in the hospital.

He's a star! Khloe Kardashian's baby boy has officially made his TV debut on #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/RWDs1rBdCgSeptember 22, 2022 See more

She continued, “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.

“This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."

Khloe was undecided on whether to allow her ex Tristan into the hospital to see the baby but she backed down in the end, in explaining her decision, she said, "Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I’ll never get this moment back.”

An adorable moment was shared when Khloe video called True to let her meet her new baby brother - who is to yet be given a baby name (opens in new tab).

Khloe joked he was a "No Name Johnson" as she struggled to settle on a moniker for him.

the family has grown congratulations on your new baby khloé he is the most beautiful thing in the world @khloekardashian #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/ZpoMU53zgSSeptember 22, 2022 See more

But fans are delighted with the glimpse, one fan tweeted, "The family has grown congratulations on your new baby khloé he is the most beautiful thing in the world #TheKardashians @khloekardashian"

Another fan put, "My heart breaks for after seeing clips of their show! As a woman strong black woman I know a situation of that nature would have broke me down And that helps me to see clearly her baby boy is a blessing sent to show her love is real & her heart deserve it @khloekardashian"

And a third fan added, "I'm so proud of Khloe, and glad that everything went okay and the baby is okay. But tbh the baby shouldn't have the Johnson last name, Tristan doesn't deserve that, the baby should be *name* Kardashian #TheKardashians"

The Kardashians is available to watch on Hulu/ Disney+ every Thursday.