The Kardashians Season 2: Release date and all you need to know

The Kardashians are back for Season 2 of their new reality show and fans are wondering when is it coming out on Hulu and Disney+?

The A-LIST reality stars haven't yet done with sharing their lives on screen and with their personal lives ever-changing, there's always something new to learn and fans will be delighted to know that there's a whole new series of them to binge when it's released on the streaming service (opens in new tab).

Whether you're a fan of Kim Kardashian (opens in new tab), or can't get enough of the news that Khloe is expecting her second child (opens in new tab) with ex Tristan Thompson, or maybe you want to know more about Kourtney's marriage to Travis Barker (opens in new tab), this series will not disappoint.

As we look at all you need to know about Kardashians Season 2 on Hulu and Disney+...

When is Season 2 of The Kardashians coming out on Hulu and Disney+?

Hulu has confirmed that Season 2 of The Kardashians will be aired on 22nd September 2022 on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in the UK. After the first episode a new one will premiere every Thursday for 10 weeks.

It's understood that the second season will pick up from January or February this year and follow their every move up until around May.

A lot has been happening since season one - including Kourtney and Travis getting married and trying for a baby. Kim is happy with Pete Davidson but what drama will they face? Meanwhile Khloe is expecting her second child to ex Tristan Thompson after finding out in season one that he cheated on her and secretly got a girl pregnant. Kylie is a mum of two (opens in new tab) and likely that fans will get to know the name she's chosen for her son after changing his name from Wolf.

This second season comes just six months after the first season made its debut with season one on the streaming service. And the quick turnaround to its shows is the reason why the famous family moved to the service for its next batch of reality series.

You can watch the trailer for the show below which gives a glimpse into what we can expect, including Kim and Pete getting saucy, Kylie's labour room, Kourtney's wedding dress fittings, Kendall's modelling moments and the MET gala appearances. And not forgetting the added drama of Kris Jenner's health scare and their lawsuit from Rob's ex Blac Chyna.

Why are the Kardashian's famous?

The Kardashian family is known to have shot to fame after second eldest daughter Kim Kardashian had a sex tape leaked online of her and her then boyfriend Ray J. The attention this gained helped them land their first reality TV series.

However, before this news came about, many people might have heard of the Kardashian name as their father Robert Kardashian was an American attorney who gained recognition in the O.J Simpson 1995 murder trial as his friend and defence attorney.

(Image credit: Getty)

Where do the Kardashians live?

The Kardashians live in Calabasas, Hidden Hills and throughout the Los Angeles area, according to Velvet Ropes (opens in new tab). Kim Kardashian lives in her renovated Hidden Hills complex which she and soon to be ex husband (opens in new tab) Kanye West purchased for $20m. The couple are said to be getting a divorce (opens in new tab) six years after they married. The 15,667 square foot French country-inspired home is that it boasts eight-bedrooms, eight-full bathrooms, and two-half bathrooms. With lots of plush amenities including a fitness room, spa, two swimming pools, two vineyards, a guest house, a recording studio, and a 1,050 square foot entertainment pavilion.

Khloe Kardashian lives in Hidden Hills - the property used to be a three-acre plot but was split into two by the developer and her mum Kris Jenner bought the neighbouring home. Very little is known about the homes other than both are over 15,000 square feet. It’s also got eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms, an eight-car garage, and according to Khloe’s Instagram, a basketball court.

Kourtney Kardashian lives in the Calabases community, The Oaks, which is less than half a mile from Khloe. The 12,000 sqft home was purchased for $8.5m and features six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beamed ceilings, and an elevator. It even has a massage room and a gym.

Kylie Jenner lives in Hidden Hills in a $12m property, despite owning several properties across Hidden Hills, Holmby Hills, La Quinta, and Beverly Hills. Her primary home features a gourmet kitchen, a gym, a game room, a six-car garage, and a home theater and swimming pool.

Kylie Jenner lives in Beverly Hills with Travis Scott. The 9,680 square feet with seven-bedrooms and 10-bathroom, which includes the beds and baths in the guest house. Plus a chef’s kitchen, a massage room, a gym, a wine cellar, and a home theater, all for $13.45m.

Kendall Jenner lives in Mulholland Estates. The five-bedroom property has eight-bathrooms, a large backyard, a pool, tennis court, fire pit, and playground.

Rob Kardashian is said to live in Kris' Hidden Hills home that she shared with then-husband Bruce Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner lives in a secluded Malibu home, which is a sleek hilltop pad with 360 degrees views purchased for a modest $3.5m back in 2015.

The Kardashians Season 2 airs on Hulu and Disney+ on 22nd September.