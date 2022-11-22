Kym Marsh to miss Strictly Come Dancing this weekend after positive Covid-19 test

Kym Marsh has withdrawn from this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the BBC One reality show has confirmed.

The Coronation Street actor, who is partnered with pro dancer Graziano Di Prima, will not appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (opens in new tab) this weekend due to the diagnosis.

"All being well, they will return the following week," the spokesperson added.

The disappointing news comes just a few days after Kym and Graziano performed the Pasa Doble to Rihanna's Only Girl and We Found Love during Blackpool Week. Despite receiving an impressive score of 33 from the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges, the couple found themselves close to the Bottom Two on the Leadership Board due to the stellar results of their competitors. (Here's who was voted off Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) last week if you missed it!)

Kym's highest mark of 37 came in Week 7, after she and Graziano wowed the panelists with their choreography for the Argentine Tango. It's a far cry from the duo's score of 23 in Week 1, which placed them eighth on the Leadership Board and shed serious doubt over the likelihood to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live tour (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: BBC )

On Monday, Graziano took to Instagram to celebrate their successful entry into Week 10.

"We are on cloud 9, THANK YOU THANK you so much!! We are living a dream with open eyes!!" the 28-year-old wrote. "Much love to you all!! keep supporting us please and.. KEEEP DANCING."

This isn't the first time Kym Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19. The former Hear'Say singer pulled out of hosting BBC Morning Live in July 2021, after she and her family contacted the virus. The 45-year-old revealed that her son, David, was the first member of the Marsh clan to fall ill.

"The whole household went down like dominoes," she told Strictly dancer Janette Manrara and co-host Gethin Jones via a video call. "It is quite amazing for us because obviously as soon as we found out David had Covid we took all the advice.

"He went and isolated in his room. We didn't have contact with him until obviously I was taking him food and drink because obviously he needs to eat and drink, and wearing masks and hand washing." The TV star went on to add, "It's amazing how transmissable it is."

