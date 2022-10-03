GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) who missed the results show are wondering who was voted out of Strictly Come Dancing last night?

After a successful Strictly start (opens in new tab) the 20th anniversary season is underway and this week, viewers watched another set of cracking choreography but for one couple, their dancing journey has been cut short.

Viewers at home voted for who they wanted to keep in the competition and the couples who scored the lowest vote danced again, with their final performance facing critique by the judges who ultimately selected who they wanted to save.

And if you missed the show, here's the results you need to know...

Who was voted out of Strictly Come Dancing?

Kaye Adams (opens in new tab) and her Strictly professional (opens in new tab)dance partner Kai Widdrington were voted off Strictly Come Dancing last night. Kaye Adams became the first contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as she faced Matt Goss (opens in new tab) in the dreaded dance off.

Both couples performed their routines again; Kaye and her dance partner Kai performed their Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine. Then, Matt and his dance partner Nadiya performed their Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts:

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Matt and Nadiya. In doing so Craig said, “Well the couple for me, that I considered danced the best on the night, and the couple I would like to save is Matt and Nadiya.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Matt and Nadiya. She said, “Well that was so close, both couples made mistakes. I feel like they were on the same level, but one couple was a little bit better for me, and I am saving Matt and Nadiya.”

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Matt and Nadiya, he commented, "Well it wasn’t a vintage dance off, and I know exactly how they feel and I’ve been in that position many times myself and I think if you had the chance you would like to go again, both of you. There were a lot of mistakes for both couples, I felt that one couple lost performance as well, and because of that I would like to save Matt & Nadiya.”

With three votes to Kaye and Kai, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be leaving the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Kaye and Kai.

When asked if she agreed with the other judges, Shirley said, "I didn’t, I thought due to a little better quality, I would have saved Kaye and Kai."

Kaye did herself and Kai so proud on the dance floor 💖 #Strictly@kayeadams @Kaiwidd pic.twitter.com/dcLb3KBABdOctober 2, 2022 See more

Who is Kaye Adams?

Kaye Adams is a Scottish television presenter and journalist who is also a Loose Women (opens in new tab) panelist. She has become the first celebrity to be voted out of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

When asked by host Tess Daly (opens in new tab) about their time on the show, Kaye said, “It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that’s what happens. So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant…It was a hell of a lot of fun, I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance, and actually I have seen a whole new side to myself, it’s opened a little door. It’s been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much has been a joy!.”

Kai was then asked if he had any words for his partner, Kaye and said, “Well, you know, only we know how much real hard work has gone into this. There has been lots of ups and downs and we won’t go into them, but this lady is a trooper, and I know what she’s been going through in the week. For this woman to come out and give the performance that she did tonight really shows the testament to her character. I am proud of you, I know that your girls and your other half are proud of you, but the most important thing is that you should be proud of yourself, because you are a superstar.”

A post shared by Kaye Adams (@kayeadamsofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Sunday’s Results show also featured a routine from our fabulous professional dancers to a medley of Need You Tonight by INXS and About Damn Time by Lizzo. Plus a show stopping musical performance from singer songwriter Robbie Williams performing his incredible song, She’s The One.

Who is still in Strictly?

The following couples are still in Strictly Come Dancing:

Ellie Simmonds (opens in new tab) and professional partner Nikita Kuzmin

and professional partner Nikita Kuzmin Tyler West and professional dancer Dianne Buswell

and professional dancer Dianne Buswell Kym Marsh and professional partner Graziano Di Prima

and professional partner Graziano Di Prima Will Mellor (opens in new tab) and professional dancer Nancy Xu

and professional dancer Nancy Xu Helen Skelton (opens in new tab) and professional partner Gorka Márquez

and professional partner Gorka Márquez James Bye (opens in new tab) and professional dancer Amy Dowden

and professional dancer Amy Dowden Fleur East (opens in new tab) and professional partner Vito Coppola

and professional partner Vito Coppola Hamza Yassin and professional dancer Jowita Przystal

and professional dancer Jowita Przystal Matt Goss and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova

and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova Ellie Taylor (opens in new tab) and professional dancer Johannes Radebe

and professional dancer Johannes Radebe Molly Rainford and professional partner Carlos Gu

and professional partner Carlos Gu Richie Anderson and professional dancer Giovanni Pernice

and professional dancer Giovanni Pernice Jayde Adams (opens in new tab) and professional partner Karen Hauer

and professional partner Karen Hauer Tony Adams and professional dancer Katya Jones

Who has left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 so far?

Kaye Adams and professional partner Kai Widdrington [left Strictly in Week One]

Kaye and Kai will be joining Rylan and Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly It Takes Two (opens in new tab) on Monday 3 rd October at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

The remaining fourteen couples will take to the dance floor next week in a spectacular Movie Week Special when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 8th October at 6:30pm with the results show on Sunday 9th October at 7:20pm on BBC One.

