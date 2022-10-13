Strictly Come Dancing live tour 2023: Who will be there and how to get tickets

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (opens in new tab) fans will be delighted that the show will be hitting the road in 2023 as part of the Live Tour but fans are wondering who will be there and how to get tickets.

Each Saturday fans tune in to see their favourite celebrities compete in the show and who is voted out of Strictly (opens in new tab) by watching the Sunday night results show. But as the weeks go by, with more and more couples leaving the contest, fans can catch them in action once more on the Strictly tour.

And tickets have now gone on sale - giving you even more time to snap up a pair of tickets for the shows which run from January 20th - February 12th 2023 as a Christmas gift (opens in new tab) for the Strictly fan in your life.

Who will be on Strictly 2023 tour?

For the first time ever, all four TV judges Anton Du Beke (opens in new tab), Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood will star together in the Strictly 2023 tour which Janette Manrara will return to host.

The 2023 tour will be directed once again Strictly Judge Craig Revel Horwood and will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show, together with the Strictly Live Band, a great way to celebrate the 20th series of this entertainment phenomenon. Further casting announcements around celebrities and Strictly pros (opens in new tab) will be made soon.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, tour newcomer Anton Du Beke said, "I'm so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK."

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said, “I’m delighted to be returning to the judging panel, and it will be lovely to have Anton with us. It’s always so much fun! The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

Meanwhile Craig Revel Horwood is "thrilled" to be back directing and judging the live tour. He added, “This tour is going to be bigger and better than ever before – my imagination is running wild! With Anton joining the judging panel, one word, three syllables: FAB-U-LOUS!”

Janette Manrara concluded, “I’m so excited to be returning to host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour! It is the most incredible experience to be part of this epic production, bringing all we love about the TV series to hundreds of thousands of people around the UK.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tour tickets

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tour tickets are on sale now and you can book them via StrictlyComeDancingLive.com (opens in new tab). Tickets cost £35 - £95 (bands differ between venues) and all ticket prices are subject to a booking fee and may be subject to a venue facility fee.

This year the tour is no different, showcasing all the amazing choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is famous for, so that audiences around the UK can experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage.

As in 2022, each performance of the tour will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens either side of the stage so that attendees can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tour locations

This Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tour will visit a variety of locations across the UK - Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Sheffield, London, and Belfast, bringing 31 supersized sparkle-filled shows foxtrotting in January and February 2023.

Opening at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on 20 January, the scintillating live show will then waltz across the country to some of the UK’s biggest entertainment venues: Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, the AO Arena Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, London’s O2 Arena, SSE Arena Belfast, culminating at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 12 February.

20–22 January - Birmingham Utilita Arena - (Friday 20th at 7.30pm, Saturday 21st at 2.30pm &; 7.30pm, Sunday 22nd at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

- (Friday 20th at 7.30pm, Saturday 21st at 2.30pm &; 7.30pm, Sunday 22nd at 1.30pm & 6.30pm) 24-25 January - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - (Tuesday 24th at 7.30pm, Wednesday at 25th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

- (Tuesday 24th at 7.30pm, Wednesday at 25th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm) 26-27 January - Leeds First Direct Arena - (Thursday 26th at 7.30pm, Friday 27th at 7.30pm)

- (Thursday 26th at 7.30pm, Friday 27th at 7.30pm) 28-29 January - Manchester AO Arena - (Saturday 28th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 29th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

- (Saturday 28th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 29th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm) 31 January - Sheffield Utilita Arena - (Tuesday 31st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

- (Tuesday 31st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm) 01-02 February - Newcastle Utilita Arena - (Wednesday 1st at 7.30pm, Thursday 2nd at 7.30pm)

(Wednesday 1st at 7.30pm, Thursday 2nd at 7.30pm) 03-05 February - London The O2 Arena - (Friday 3rd at 7.30pm, Saturday 4th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 5th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

- (Friday 3rd at 7.30pm, Saturday 4th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 5th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm) 07-08 February - Belfast SSE Arena - (Tuesday 7th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 8th at 2pm & 7.30pm)

- (Tuesday 7th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 8th at 2pm & 7.30pm) 10-12 February - Glasgow OVO Hydro - (Friday 10th at 7.30pm, Saturday 11th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 12th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm).

How long does the Strictly tour show last?

The Strictly tour show lasts approximately 150 minutes. Arena audiences can not only watch the spectacular stars in action as they perform roof-raising routines, but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. The tour judges will provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance, but the audience vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes that will decide who wins!

