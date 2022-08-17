Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes heartwarming admission about being a mum in new twins update

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared an adorable update on her twins and revealed how motherhood has changed her life

A year on from welcoming her twins, Leigh-Anne Pinnock (opens in new tab) has marked their first birthdays with an Instagram post of unseen snaps as she made a heartwarming admission on motherhood.

Leigh-Anne, who announced she was pregnant in 2021 (opens in new tab) and welcomed her twins with fiancé Andre Gray (opens in new tab) in August of the same year, has taken to Instagram to celebrate their first birthdays. She shared a carousel of photos, including some intimate and adorable snaps of her cuddling and breastfeeding (opens in new tab) her babies - plus some family shots of her and Andre.

In the caption, the mother-of-two also made some poignant comments about how her children have changed her life. She wrote, “Our cubbies turn one today. I am filled with so much emotion, pride but mostly happiness. I never knew how this was going to change my life, being a mum to two incredible little bubbas."

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The post continued, “I am so so grateful and so lucky that I get to wake up to their smiles every morning 🥺. My life has a whole new meaning. I have been given a miracle and I will never have the words to express how thankful I am for it. ❤️❤️❤️”

Andre also commented on the post, writing, “Never be able to repay you for giving me them, cant thank you enough for that and for being the most incredible mother to my babies, we are so lucky❤️”

Fans couldn’t get over the ‘cuteness overload’ of the post and were quick to express their shock at how the twins, whose genders (opens in new tab) have not been publicly revealed, are already one!

One fan commented, “Oh wow a year old already, that's madness it's flown by they are both so adorable.”

Another fan added, “These photos are adorable! Can’t believe they are one already!”

With a third fan also remarked, “how is it a year already omg!”