Tyson Fury Netflix documentary: All you need to know about the Gypsy King

As Tyson Fury fans wait to see if the two-time heavyweight champion boxer has made a U-turn on his decision to retire they're asking about an upcoming Tyson Fury Netflix documentary.

The British professional boxer is set to give fans a glimpse into his life outside the ring when he lets cameras into his home to film a new Netflix (opens in new tab) documentary.

Tyson, 33, announced he was retiring after beating Dillian Whyte during a tense Wembley fight last month but with a possible £200k career U-turn on the cards to fight Anthony Joshua, we look at all you need to know about the star and his fly-on-the-wall shows...

Does Netflix have Tyson Fury?

Netflix is said to be filming a documentary about Tyson Fury's life. Film crews have reportedly already started their cameras rolling getting footage of the boxer during his trip to Cannes for the annual film festival.

A TV insider told The Sun (opens in new tab), "'The creators of this doc want to provide a real behind-the-scenes glimpse into what Tyson’s life is like — as a boxer, a husband and dad of six.

'The cameras will be observing him and his family and doing interviews."

The series is set to follow his ITV show Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King - a behind the scene show filmed back in 2020.

Tyson previously made it clear that a Netflix show was on his bucket list, he said: “I want to retire on top, unbeaten heavyweight champion of the world.

"I want to do a Netflix documentary, a Hollywood movie and be a good husband, father and son.”

Netflix haven't yet confirmed the show and don't currently have any previous Tyson Fury documentaries for fans to watch on the streaming service.

How many episodes of Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King?

There are three episodes of Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King documentary originally released on ITV.

The mini TV series was filmed in three parts - in episode one Tyson prepares for his Las Vegas debut against Tom Schwarz.

In episode two, Tyson enjoys a bit of downtime back in Morecambe before he takes on the undefeated Swedish fighter, Otto Wallin.

And in episode three, Tyson is willing to sacrifice everything for the victory as his rematch with Deontay Wilder approaches.

You can still watch the documentary but it's available on Prime Video.

Where can I watch Gypsy King?

You can watch the Gypsy King in action on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and ESPN+ in the US. If you're abroad, you can access both streaming services using a good VPN service, like ExpressVPN.

Alternatively, you can see Tyson in person as the star has announced his Fury Fest - part one of his official afterparty tour which will see him tour the country and see him take part in meet and greets, and question & answer sessions with a party atmosphere.

He will be stopping by London, Carlisle, Derby, Wolverhampton, Great Yarmouth, Sheffield, Liverpool, Newcastle, Sunderland, Stockton, Hartlepool, Bristol, Rhondda, Swansea, Nottingham and the Isle of Man.

You can see the full dated below and how to buy tickets...

Who is Tyson Fury’s wife?

Tyson Fury married his wife Paris Mulroy in 2008. The couple welcomed their sixth child (opens in new tab) in August last year after announcing the pregnancy (opens in new tab) in February.

Tyson is already a dad to six kids, with his eldest being Venezuela, born in 2009, followed by Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, two.

They met as teenagers - at the time Paris was aged 15 and Tyson aged 17 and they spoke briefly before going their separate ways. A year later they were reunited on a night out in Doncaster when Paris was celebrating her 16th birthday.

Paris, who is a panelist on Loose Women (opens in new tab), previously revealed, "He was my first boyfriend as I was not allowed a boyfriend until the age of 16."

Does Tyson Fury have a documentary?

Tyson Fury has starred in numerous documentaries as himself. His next documentary is said to be being filmed for Netflix.

The following have been filmed and released to date:

Fists of Fury (2007 short documentary)

The Mavericks (2016)

WWE Chronicle (2019)

Round 12: Fury's Resurrection (2020 short documentary)

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King (2020)

Why is Tyson Fury the 'Gypsy King'?

Tyson Fury is known as the 'Gypsy King' because of his Irish traveller heritage roots on both his mother and father's sides. He has often spoken about this in interviews, telling fans in 2016, “I am a gypsy and that's it. I will always be a gypsy, I'll never change."