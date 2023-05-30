Love Island's Dani Dyer reveals her twin daughters’ unique baby names and fans approve
The reality star gave birth to twin girls with her partner Jarrod Bowen and has since revealed their 'adorable' names
Love Island's Dani Dyer has revealed the unique baby names of her twin daughters just over a week after giving birth - and fans approve.
The reality TV star, who announced she had given birth to her twin girls on May 22 by sharing some adorable photos of her newborn baby daughters, has shared the unique baby names she has chosen for the pair.
Dani shared the news with fans when she uploaded a new snap of the babies wearing customised baby grows which read, "I'm Summer, that's my sister Star" while the other baby wore one which read, "I'm Star, that's my sister Summer"
And Dani captioned the post, "Summer & Star...Our first week together & enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble.
"It’s been amazing watching Santi be a big brother he has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden.
My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of 5."
A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)
A photo posted by on
Dani also shared a snap of Jarrod holding one of the babies, and wrote, "The best daddy I love you more every single day".
And she shared a sweet photo of them sharing a pushchair together, and captioned it, "They just love being together"
Fans have reacted to her baby name choice - more positively than they did for Love Island's Molly-Mae daughter Bambi.
One fan wrote, "Beautiful names, and beautiful babies, huge congratulations to you all."
Another fan put, "Love those names! My wee girl is called Summer! Well, not really a wee girl anymore, 16 next month."
And a third fan added, "Ahhhh their names are so cute, congratulations xx adorable."
Dani shared snaps from her first week as a mum of twins which included her son Santiago meeting his little sisters and Dani's dad Danny Dyer, who is taking part in Soccer Aid 2023, meeting his granddaughters alongside wife Joanne Mass.
The couple will be getting to grips with how to get their babies to sleep, listening out for any signs of awakening using best baby monitors and deciding whether to swaddle or use a sleep sack for them.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Maryland ending explained
Maryland ending explained: We break down everything that happened in the brilliant ITV mystery drama starring Suranne Jones and Eve Best.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
This free hack takes seconds to do and will keep your kids entertained on a walk this summer
Keep your kids entertained on long walks this summer with this free hack shared on TikTok by a mum-of-two.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published