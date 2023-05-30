Love Island's Dani Dyer reveals her twin daughters’ unique baby names and fans approve

Love Island's Dani Dyer has revealed the unique baby names of her twin daughters just over a week after giving birth - and fans approve.

The reality TV star, who announced she had given birth to her twin girls on May 22 by sharing some adorable photos of her newborn baby daughters, has shared the unique baby names she has chosen for the pair.

Dani shared the news with fans when she uploaded a new snap of the babies wearing customised baby grows which read, "I'm Summer, that's my sister Star" while the other baby wore one which read, "I'm Star, that's my sister Summer"

And Dani captioned the post, "Summer & Star...Our first week together & enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble.

"It’s been amazing watching Santi be a big brother he has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden.

My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of 5."

Dani also shared a snap of Jarrod holding one of the babies, and wrote, "The best daddy I love you more every single day".

And she shared a sweet photo of them sharing a pushchair together, and captioned it, "They just love being together"

Fans have reacted to her baby name choice - more positively than they did for Love Island's Molly-Mae daughter Bambi.

One fan wrote, "Beautiful names, and beautiful babies, huge congratulations to you all."

Another fan put, "Love those names! My wee girl is called Summer! Well, not really a wee girl anymore, 16 next month."

And a third fan added, "Ahhhh their names are so cute, congratulations xx adorable."

Dani shared snaps from her first week as a mum of twins which included her son Santiago meeting his little sisters and Dani's dad Danny Dyer, who is taking part in Soccer Aid 2023, meeting his granddaughters alongside wife Joanne Mass.

The couple will be getting to grips with how to get their babies to sleep