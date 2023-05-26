Love Island's Dani Dyer gives birth to twin girls and shares heart-warming photo of her newborn babies
The reality star shared her and footballer partner Jarrod Bowen's lovely news with fans on Instagram
Love Island's Dani Dyer has given birth to twin girls after she shared a heart-warming photo of her newborn babies.
The reality star, who announced she was pregnant with twins back in January 2021, is already mum to son Santiago, two, with ex boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.
She opened up earlier this year on maternal mental health and anxiety in a new E4 documentary and her bedtime regime is set to get a whole lot busier with the arrival of her two daughters.
Juggling three children under five, the former Love Island star will be well practised at how to get a baby to sleep as she's already passed the 10-month sleep regression with her son.
And her beautiful newborn babies looked cosy in their baby grows, as she gave fans the first look of her twins and captioned the photo simply, "22.05.23,” and added a heart emoji - confirming she gave birth on May 22nd.
Proud dad Jarrod, who plays football for West Ham United, wrote, "Can’t stop smiling" alongside two heart emojis.
And fans have been inundating the star with their lovely messages. One fan wrote, "How lucky are you 2 ...I always wanted twinnies ...all the matchy matchy outfits & a big brother to protect them well done & a massive congratulations."
Another fan put, "Congratulations Dani & Jarod they're absolutely beautiful
While a third fan added, "Congratulations I love being a twin girls mummy it's so special."
Dani wasted no time in introducing her first born Santiago to his new little sisters.
The new mum previously showed she was prepared for her babies arrival posing with her new travel stroller.
Dani, who is daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, recently starred together with her dad on Absolutely Dyer which aired on E4.
But she is yet to announce the names of her twin girls, and Goodto.com has some baby name inspiration if she's struggling to pick, with its pick of 500 of the best baby names for twin boys or girls.
Plus there's lots of parenting advice to read up on during baby feeding in the middle of the night.
And keep an eye on Dani's Instagram for more adorable baby updates in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, there's a new season of Love Island coming up....
