Who is the new Housewife of Cheshire 2022?
The Real Housewives of Cheshire has returned to screens but who is the new housewife?
The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back for a new series and as the eight-glamorous cast members dominate screens fans are wondering who is the new Housewife of Cheshire 2022?
Series 15 returned to screens on Monday, 22nd August and as the next 10 episodes play out, fans are keen to follow their lavish lifestyles, including a girlie trip to Malta, dating after divorce, relationship dynamics, parenting, building business empires, health hurdles, husbands & boyfriends as well as dealing with the menopause – this series won’t disappoint!
If you're looking for some reality TV to fill the Love Island void, look no further, as we have all you need to know about the new housewife and the rest of this season's cast....
Who is the new Housewife of Cheshire 2022?
Katie Alex is the new Housewife of Cheshire. The mother-of-one arrives to series 15 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire with a bang and finds herself straight in the middle of the drama, as her relationship with Lauren – and her husband – falls under the scrutiny of the group. She already has strong social ties within the Cheshire community, as she is friends with Hanna and husband Martin Kinsella (opens in new tab) and interestingly, because Katie’s husband Mason was fellow Housewife Lauren’s first love! Katie’s professional ties also keep her very popular in Cheshire, as she is a renowned medical professional with a successful business specialising in vaginal rejuvenation. However, Katie proves to be a classy and confident addition to the Cheshire set, bringing youth, glamour and strong opinions to the series.
Real Housewives of Cheshire 2022 cast
The cast returning for the 2022 series of Real Housewives of Cheshire are Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Sheena Lynch (opens in new tab) - wife of Boyzone star Shane Lynch. But that’s not all…the Housewives also welcome Hanna’s newborn baby girl, Kimia (opens in new tab).
The 15th series features 11 x 60 minute episodes produced by Monkey and they are followed once more by the Reunion show, hosted by number one #RHOCheshire fan and TV presenter Brian Dowling, former Big Brother star (opens in new tab).
Meanwhile, David Granger and Natasha Bardusco are executive producers for Monkey.
The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns to ITVBe at 9PM on Mondays and the ITV Hub plus ITVBe on Saturdays at 3pm.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
