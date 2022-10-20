Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia release date and all you need to know

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hit TV series Mia and Me is headed to the big screen - 10 years after it first aired and fans can't wait to see their favourite stars in action for the new family adventure Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia as we look at its release date.

If you're looking for things to do with the kids (opens in new tab) then look no further than a night or day trip to the cinema. From the producers of 100% Wolf and Maya the Bee, Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia is being released 10 years after the smash-hit TV series 'Mia and Me', was first aired - and sold to more than 170 countries worldwide.

To date it has had over one billion views on YouTube. Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia is a hybrid of live-action and CGI.

For this new adventure Mia discovers that her magical gem is part of a prophecy and she is transported through the power of an ancient book into the land of Centopia, a world of wonder now under threat from a poisonous and monstrous enemy known as Toxor.

Taking destiny into their own hands, Mia and her friends embark on an adventure to mysterious faraway islands in a thrilling quest to save the world from evil...

But when and where can you watch it?

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia, is being released in UK cinemas from 21st October 2022. The story follows Mia as she returns to her old family summer home for the first time since her parents’ death, an ancient prophecy entwined around the magical gem in Mia’s bracelet draws her back into the mystical unicorn world of Centopia.

There she unexpectedly meets Iko, an elf from Lotus Island, who desperately needs her help. He reveals that Toxor, a monstrous, toad-like, vindictive villain, is taking over the Lotus Island, transforming its fabulous denizens into an army of will-less henchmen with his dark magic!



On their exciting and funny road trip to the most remote islands of Centopia, they will fly over treacherous seas, climb mountains on mysterious, floating atolls and race on rainbow freeways! They will make friends and meet a very peculiar grumpy/happy/needy and crazy unicorn whilst dealing with Toxor’s annoying and faithful new army.

Uncertain if she will ever be able to return home, Mia has to make a difficult decision between her life in the human world and the fate of Centopia. And when the great battle for Lotus Island becomes a rescue mission, our heroine will realise that loneliness does not stop anyone and that the dark magic of fear can never win as long as there is friendship and hope...

The movie features themes of girl power, friendship and trust show the target audience of girls aged four to nine, that team work makes the dream work!

Will there be a Season 4 of Mia and Me?

Yes, Season 4 of Mia and Me was announced in 2017 but a release date has not yet been set for this. At the time of the announcement, Kidscreen (opens in new tab) reported "Mia and me‘s fourth season, plus a feature film, are currently in development."

Do Mia and Mo get together?

Mia and Mo don't get together as they are just best friends. Mo is one of Mia's best friends. In season one they had unspoken crushes on each other, but Mo ends up only seeing her as a friend.

As of season three, Mo and elf warrior Yuko officially have crushes on each other. They are childhood friends and Yuko has always had feelings for him. They almost share a kiss in Under the Moon in season one. In season three, it is shown that they both have feelings for each other but they are too shy to admit it.

(Image credit: Kaleidoscope Entertainment)

Related film features:

Video of the week