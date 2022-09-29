Where is Hocus Pocus 2 filmed? Locations featured in the hotly anticipated sequel

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Broomsticks at the ready, as we guide you through a whistle stop journey around filming locations where the Sanderson Sisters took to the skies!

The day is finally here and after an epic 29-year wait, Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson are back to steal more life force from children to keep themselves young. Not content with moderate amounts of child kidnapping in the name of eternal youth in Hocus Pocus 2, the sisters really are doing it for themselves as they adapt to life in yet another time period light years away from their own. It’s time to don your finest witchy costumes, grab some popcorn, turn down the lights and get comfortable - the film premiere event of the year is going to be a good one, and there’s no need to even leave the house. Join us for the pre-premiere tour of the locations the action was filmed, and other magical information.

Where is Hocus Pocus 2 filmed?

Hocus Pocus 2 is filmed in Rhode Island, specifically Providence, Lincoln, and Newport.

In Providence, Atwells Avenue was transformed into a spooky setting. Elite Daily (opens in new tab) reported Roma Ristorante, a corner bakery, and a market, were all part of the set.

The Globe goes behind the scenes of “Hocus Pocus 2” as fans gathered along Atwells Avenue on Federal Hill, hoping to catch a glimpse of cast members and movie magic. https://t.co/tGzDRmUPQYDecember 11, 2021 See more

Elsewhere in Providence, private Catholic high school La Salle Academy was used in the film. The school provided both interior and exterior locations, presumably for the scenes involving high schoolers Becca, Cassie and Izzy whose lives become entwined with the Sanderson Sisters. Footage from a local news team show film crews at the school, and extras waiting for their turn to shoot.

Also in Providence, the Carpenter Cemetery at 150 Newman Avenue was used as a location, along with Newman Congregational Church at 100 Newman Avenue, East Providence. Photos from the cemetery were captured by a few locals when film crews set up camp there.

One passing fan managed to get some shots of the night time filming action - it wouldn’t be a witch themed film without some darkness and gravestones. The pictures were captioned “trying to get a selfie with the Sanderson Sisters”. The church is also thought to be the one featured in the film’s trailer.

A post shared by Elle (@elle_the_irish_doodle) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Still in Providence, and Benefit Street in the College Hill neighbourhood was used for some exterior shots. The colonial-style buildings and cobblestone streets were thought to make excellent period style locations.

A post shared by GoProvidence (@goprovidence) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In nearby Cooke Street, cast members were seen being hoisted around in giant harnesses, presumably for scenes involving flying.

In Newport, The Moses Brown school was also captured being set up for external scenes involving the “Salem Scare Fest”. The Scare Fest scenes also took over the entire Washington Square in Newport, where a whole carnival was erected. A video of the set at 56 Spring St, Newport, was shared to Twitter with the caption “The Hocus Pocus 2 crew is working hard to complete the set in Washington Square to start shooting on Monday!”

The Hocus Pocus 2 crew is working hard to complete the set in Washington Square to start shooting on Monday!..#hocuspocus2 #newportri #newportbuzz #bettemidler #sjp #sarahjessicaparker #hocuspocus pic.twitter.com/kU9ay6lX0oNovember 6, 2021 See more

In Lincoln, Chase Farm was used to construct a huge replica of Salem, with many passersby capturing some brilliant shots of an entire town being erected. Some Instagram pictures were captioned “Hocus Pocus 2 is filming near me so I went down to check out them building the set. This will be a 1600s village for the movie apparently. How cool is this??? Fully geeking out”.

A post shared by Kristin Palmer (@mystickristin) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Is Hocus Pocus 2 filming in Salem?

No, Hocus Pocus 2 will not be filming in Salem. Although the original film was shot there, filming for the sequel took place entirely in Rhode Island.

Salem in Massachusetts was chosen as a filming location for Hocus Pocus, because of its ties to the original witch trials that began there in February 1692. The producers decided this area with links to witches and magic would make the perfect location for the first installment of the franchise.

(Image credit: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy)

Why is Hocus Pocus 2 filming in Rhode Island?

No official reason has been given for why filming moved to Rhode Island. However, speculation is rife that the locations found to be suitable for the shoot were all in very close proximity to one another in Rhode Island, making it easier to move between them all.

The Brown Daily Herald (opens in new tab) also reported the film was originally scheduled to begin filming in Salem, but the location changed when a new director took the helm. Location managers were then told to search Rhode Island for perfect locations. Cinematographer Elliot Davis said there are more quintessential New England style buildings in Rhode Island, reportedly saying “the director loves Providence, she shot here a couple times…and Disney loves the city”.

