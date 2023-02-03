Molly-Mae Hague shares touching milestone with baby Bambi and Love Island fans are in tears

Molly-Mae Hague has given Love Island fans after sharing another glimpse of her newborn daughter, Bambi, on social media.

The 23-year-old melted the hearts of her devout followers on Friday, taking to Instagram to share a heartwarming milestone in her life as a new mother.

Molly-Mae welcomed her first child with partner Tommy Fury in January, after first announcing the couple was expecting last September. The Love Island star went on to confirm she and her English wrestler boyfriend had named their daughter 'Bambi' on Wednesday, sparking a divisive conversation online about unusual baby names.

Always one to keep her fans in the loop, Molly-Mae has now shared another baby update with her 7 million Instagram followers. The Pretty Little Thing creative director uploaded a video of her bringing Bambi home on Thursday, just one day after she posted a photo of the newborn's angelic-themed nursery room.

"Bringing the most precious gift in the world home," Molly-Mae captioned the black-and-white clip. "I cry with happiness every time I watch this video."

In the short video, the English influencer can be seen climbing out of a van while holding Bambi close to her chest. She then proceeds to bring her daughter into her £4m Cheshire mansion, where they are greeted by one of Molly-Mae's two pet cats, Eggy and Bread.

After a short wander around her state-of-the-art kitchen, the doting mum carries Bambi upstairs and introduces her to her lovingly decorated nursery. A mobile of fake clouds can be seen hovering over the baby's £6k see-through cot, which has already been adorned with a cushy 'Bambi' toy, a Hermès blanket, and a plush beaded cushion. Behind the acrylic crib, a white neon signing reading 'Bambi' in italics hangs above a soft cream sofa, and to the side, a fancy ensuite containing a freestanding tub has been installed.

The comment section was, unsurprisingly, brimming with kind words from Molly's friends and fans. The top remark below the video belonged to Tommy Fury, who wrote, "My family," with a touching love heart emoji.

"Goosebumps goosebumps goosebumps," wrote Sophie Hinchliffe, who is best known as domestic expert Mrs. Hinch. "How beautiful and so special."

Molly-Mae also received a kind comment from fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins, who appeared on the ITV dating show in 2019. "So precious," the Irish social media influencer said, before adding, "I love you."