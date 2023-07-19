Mrs Hinch wanted to 'burst into tears' after being mum-shamed over her 'screaming' sons on a flight

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch, who has made a name for herself by sharing cleaning tips online, has shared the story of a flight where she was mum-shamed over her 'screaming' sons.

Sophie Hinchliffe, better known as Mrs Hinch, has, like many parents, jetted off for a much-needed family holiday with her husband Jamie and their two sons Ronnie, four, and Lennie, two.

But their break started off on a less than calming note as the influencer shared she was mum-shamed during their flight.

Influencers sharing their lives on social media often find themselves the target of mum-shaming, such as former Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague who was mum-shamed over her daughter Bambi's breastfeeding routine earlier this year. But Mrs Hinch said that this in-person experience was 'hell'.

Taking to Instagram to share the story, Mrs Hinch revealed, "The boys were like... Hell. Bless them. Absolute Hell.

"Please know you're not alone when flying with children. We had some lovely passengers around who played peekaboo with them and were so helpful. But one passenger turned around and looked at me and the kids like we were an absolute disgrace. (I think the boys woke her up).

"I literally wanted to burst into tears. But what can you do when the seatbelt sign is on and you have to keep two toddlers sat in a chair, they didn't want any toys just wanted to run. I've never heard screams like it. I was dripping with sweat by the end of the three hour flight!"

She then gave child-free people some useful advice for when they're planning to get on a 'family type flight' but 'want silence from all kids', saying, "I would suggest taking earplugs maybe."

The family trip comes just weeks after Sophie's son Ronnie was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, an illness that causes the blood vessels to become inflamed and swollen and can lead to life-changing heart complications.

Thankfully, Ronnie was given the all clear with Mrs Hinch sharing that Ronnie's doctors caught the disease just in time, so Ronnie won't experience heart complications.

Announcing their holiday and Ronnie's 'all clear' test results, she wrote on Instagram, "And we’re off. We have had the most amazing results from Ronnie's most recent heart scan guys … they are all clear. The Kawasaki disease was caught and treated quick enough meaning Ron’s heart has NOT been effected by the disease."