People think Katy Perry is pregnant with her second child but we share what's really happened

Fans of Katy Perry think the singer is pregnant with her and her partner Orlando Bloom's second child after she shared pregnancy pictures to Instagram - but what's really going on?

We've been treated to some wonderful celeb pregnancy and birth announcements so far this year, with popular personalities sharing their family lives with fans like when Ant McPartlin revealed his son’s ‘trendy’ baby name and Ryan Reynolds shared whether his fourth child has a Taylor Swift inspired baby name like his other children do.

And some fans of the singer Katy Perry think she has just joined the list of 2024's pregnant celebs after she shared a post to Instagram showing off a positive pregnancy test.

The series of snaps she shared to the platform also included a screenshot of her telling her partner Orlando Bloom she is pregnant, a video telling her American Idol co-stars about the baby, and some mirror selfies of her growing baby bump.

But, and we're sorry to disappoint, the pictures are a series of throwback photos from her first pregnancy that she posted to celebrate the American date for Mother's Day.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) A photo posted by on

Some fans clicked onto the date immediately with one fan taking to the comments, writing, "Girl you scared me i thought you were pregnant again!" While another added, "For one second, I thought there was another baby coming, OMG!"

However, some didn't notice and many fans are still, one week on from the post being shared, commenting with messages of congratulations and good wishes. "Again?! How fabulous!!! Congratulations to you and Orlando. Is your daughter ready to be a BIG Sister?" With another adding, "So happy for you. Congratulations!"

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Katy hasn't responded to any of the comments, she did use the photo's caption to tell everyone it was a Mother's Day post, not a pregnancy announcement, writing, "Today I told my mother that the day I realised how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted."

Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, during the pandemic, with her birthday falling sometime in August 2020. Because of the restrictions going on world wide at that time, fans of the singer did not really get to see many photos of her with her bump, so this series of intimate behind the scenes snaps has delighted many.

The couple met back in 2016 at the annual Golden Globe awards ceremony, bonding, Katy told interviewer Jimmy Kimmel, "Over an In-N-Out burger. He stole one off of my table.

"I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, 'Wait, who - oh, you're so hot! Fine, take it.' And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?'," she said.

The announced their engagement on Valentine's Day, the 14 February 2019. They were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic and have shared no hints since as to when their ceremony will take place.

In other entertainment news, we share what parents of daughters can learn from Bridgerton when it comes to friendships. Plus, Princess Lilibet has taken after grandmother Princess Diana with her new ‘favourite’ hobby, reveals Meghan Markle. And BBC Three's Such Brave Girls shows us how the mistakes our mothers make will continue to be passed down to our daughters - it's uncomfortable viewing, but our TV critic loved it.