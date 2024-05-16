Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are huge Swifties - and all of their kids have Taylor Swift inspired baby names

The names of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's three oldest children are all featured in various Taylor Swift songs, and fans are keen to know if the Swifties' fourth child also has a baby name inspired by the singer.

Many people have given their kids Taylor Swift-inspired baby names, with the singer being beloved by a hoard of fans who adore both her music and her bubbly personality. And those who do want a name inspired by the singer are spoiled for choice.

She regularly drops names into her music, with her choices playing into hugely popular baby naming trends like unisex baby names as well as music-inspired names and baby names inspired by the great outdoors.

But what's even better than naming your kids after Taylor Swift lyrics? Well, actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will be sure to inspire envy as their kids' names have inspired Swift herself, with the singer name-dropping the couple's eldest three children in her lyrics.

As well as being huge Swifties, both Reynolds and Lively are close friends with the singer. Thus, their daughters Betty, Inez and James were all included in the lyrics of her song Betty on the 2020 album Folklore, with James also bring name checked in the song Gorgeous from her 2017 album Reputation - how cool is that!

However, the named-inspired song lyrics have now led many to question whether the couple's fourth child has been name-dropped in Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Lively and Reynolds welcomed their fourth child last year, making room in their New York home for the new addition, but have not publicly shared the name or gender of the child - and the father-of-four has held up under questioning over the name, only making fans more desperate to find it out!

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During an interview on Today, an interviewer asked the actor, “Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics so just tell us this, is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name anywhere on the new record?”

The co-host added, “She’s been wondering if were going to have to wait for another song."

Reynolds quickly replied with a joke, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. We’ll say this. We’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start. You know, (she’s a) prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

However, while the actor has jokingly revealed that his fourth child hasn't yet been named despite being born in February 2023, many fans think the name may have already been revealed by Swift herself.

In 2022, fans of both the singer and the actors thought they may have uncovered a hint at the possible name choice in the song You're on Your Own, Kid. The song, which was released shortly after Lively announced her pregnancy, featured the sweet name Daisy Mae - but it seems we'll still have to wait and see!

In other news, Eva Mendes has opened up about ‘no-brainer’ parenting agreement with Ryan Gosling after her words were ‘taken out of context’ in recent interview, plus new data reveals the top trending baby names of the last decade, and they're not what you'd expect - is yours on the list? And the top 20 rare baby names for 2024 have been revealed, with some celestial and regal entries.