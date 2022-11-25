Radio 1 host Mollie King gives birth to baby girl with fiancé Stuart Broad and reveals her ‘gorgeous’ name

Mollie King has given birth (opens in new tab) to her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad as she shares her adorable name with fans.

The Radio 1 host, who announced she was pregnant (opens in new tab) back in June, left her radio show to go on maternity leave (opens in new tab) in October and has since welcomed her little bundle of joy.

The couple, who got engaged (opens in new tab) in January 2021, shared adorable snaps of their newborn Mollie captioned it, "Welcome to the world Annabella Broad. We have never been so in love," which she followed with a heart emoji.

And both friends and fans alike have shared their congratulations for the couple.

"The best!! Congrats to you both! So much love ❤️xx" wrote Laura Whitmore.

BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball put, "Congratulations! ahhh there's no love like it 💖"

And fellow Saturday's bandmates Una Healy wrote, "I am already so in love with her forever ❤️"

And Rochelle Humes added, "Gorgeous" and put "💖💖💖"

Mollie shared a snap of her cuddling Annabella who was wearing a white fluffy all in one coat, looking super snuggly and warm.

Amanda Holden put, "Omg. Gorgeous."

And the second photo shows Stuart cradling the newborn as they are stood in front of a beautiful stretch of water on a winter stroll.

Mollie was first romantically linked to the cricket player back in March 2018 and ahead of the birth of their first baby, the couple shared the results of a gender reveal (opens in new tab) with fans on her Instagram, she captioned the video clip, "Last weekend we got our families together for a little celebration that we’ll never forget. For months our families have been predicting and guessing the gender of the baby but it’s been so lovely to have that just between us."

Mollie will have to split her attention to both her newborn baby at her dog Alf, she acknowledged the changes in an instagram post which read, "Both our lives are about the change over the next few weeks…I think it’s safe to say we’re as clueless at each other! We’ve got this Alf 💪🏼🥰"

But the pregnancy hasn't run smooth for Molly, just earlier this month she revealed she got "taken down by a virus" on the first day of her maternity leave from Radio 1. She explained, "My body clearly didn’t get the memo about having a bit of downtime before the baby arrives!!"

"So while I’ve been getting my strength back @stuartbroad and I have been looking back at the photos from this special day where we celebrated our pregnancy with our families a few weeks ago 💛"

And she also revealed how she picked a name for her baby girl (opens in new tab).

She added, "This afternoon we then also decided to share with them our top baby names and see their reactions! It was so much fun actually saying them out loud 🥰 So now to make the final decision…"