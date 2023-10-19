Who was Rebekah Vardy's first husband and who else has she been married to?

Coleen Rooney's new documentary about her infamous legal battle has viewers wanting to know more about Rebekah Vardy too - including who she has previously been married to.

And while many viewers have been left wondering where Coleen Rooney lives and how many children she has with Wayne Rooney, some want to know more about others involved in the case - such as what happened to Rebekah Vardy and where Caroline Watt is now.

And Rebekah's home life has also sparked interest, with some wondering about her relationship history.

And Rebekah's home life has also sparked interest, with some wondering about her relationship history. The Norwich native had a rocky start in life, previously confessing that she was abused as a child and left home when she was 15. Since then, she's been married three times and also had a well-publicised fling with musician Petre Andre. But who was Rebekah Vardy's first husband?

Who was Rebekah Vardy's first husband?

Rebekah Vardy's first husband was Mark Godden, an electrical engineer who she married in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico in 2001. They met while Rebekah was working in a pub in Witney, Oxfordshire, and married when she was 18.

Speaking to the Mirror, Mark described how they got engaged when Rebekah - who was then known as Becky Nicholson - saw an engagement ring in a magazine and demanded he buy it for her. He said: "That was how we got engaged. There was no romantic moment of me getting down on one knee and proposing."

He went on to say: "The wedding was perfect. Becky looked beautiful and we had an amazing hotel. Family stayed two weeks but as soon as they left and we had a final week alone, Becky changed."

The marriage ended after six months and they were divorced in 2003. Mark claimed that there was infidelity and that Rebekah had been unfaithful to him with Peter Andre, but representatives for Rebekah Vardy have denied this.

Whether there was any overlap in her marriage to Mark and fling with Peter is unclear, but Rebekah went on to sell her story to the now defunct News of the World in 2004. She made disparaging comments about Peter Andre's manhood - comparing it to a "chipolata" - which were brought up in court in the Vardy v Rooney case. She has since apologised and said it is something she "deeply regrets".

Who else has Rebekah Vardy been married to?

Rebekah Vardy has also been married to Steve Clarke, who was the boss of the timeshare company she worked at. The pair married in 2005 but divorced after a year.

She previously claimed that Clarke "forced" her to sell the story about Peter Andre to the tabloids, and that Steve became violent towards her after they got married. Clarke has denied both these allegations.

The pair split up after Clarke was sent to prison for two years for causing death by reckless driving in a head-on collision that killed two people.

Rebekah Vardy also previously dated Luke Foster, who played football for Oxford United at the time, and the pair were together for six years before calling it quits.

Are Rebekah Vardy and Jamie Vardy still married?

Rebekah Vardy and Jamie Vardy are still married, and have been since 2016. The pair met in 2014 when Rebekah was working as a nightclub promoter, after she was hired to plan Jamie's birthday party.

However, it was two months before she agreed to go on a date with him. During her stint on I'm A Celeb, Rebekah said of Jamie, "He was the most demanding person you had ever met in your life, ever. He just pursued me."

The pair got married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, and the star-studded guest list included One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Stryder and Kasabian frontman Sergio Pizzorno.

Rebekah wore a handcrafted fishtail couture Caroline Castigliano wedding gown and the couple's daughter Sofia - who was 19 months old at the time - was the flower girl.

The pair now reportedly live in a lavish mansion in Lincolnshire, which has an indoor pool and sauna, a tennis court, a gym and a football field.

Does Rebekah Vardy have kids?

Rebekah Vardy has five children. She shares Sofia, who was born in 2014, Finley, born in 2017 and the youngest Olivia, born in 2019 with husband Jamie Vardy.

Soon after her divorce from Mark Godden, Rebekah fell pregnant with her first child Megan, although she has never publicly named the father. Megan was born in 2005, and has since changed her surname to Vardy, as Jamie has legally adopted his stepdaughter.

Rebekah Vardy also shares a son with footballer Luke Foster. Her son Taylor was born in 2010.

After entering her relationship with Jamie Vardy, Rebekah fell pregnant with their first child, Sofia, three months later, and they have since added Finley and Olivia to the family.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy shares a daughter, Ella, born in 2010, with ex Emma Dagget.

