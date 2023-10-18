How many children do Coleen and Wayne Rooney have?

The Rooneys are set to have their lives put under a microscope once more with the release of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story on Disney+ and fans are wondering how many kids do Coleen and Wayne Rooney have?

Following on from Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, which aired on Channel 4 earlier this year, after the 'Wagatha Christie' trial made headlines, Coleen is back to give her version of events for the first time ever in the new three-part series.

Coleen will lift the lid on the saga, which was kick-started when she sent a tweet in October 2019 accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her family to the press. She tweeted, "This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it......" and uploaded a photo of a full-statement which featured the classic whodunnit revelation line at the end, "It's.....Rebekah Vardy's account."

But some viewers want to know more about the Rooney's kids so here's everything you need to know....

How many kids do Coleen and Wayne Rooney have and what are their names?

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have four children and their names are Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and Cass, five. The footballer's wife is said to be contemplating having a fifth child in the hope for a daughter. A source told Heat, "To be honest, she’s feeling a little panicked and anxious about turning 37. She can’t help feeling like she’s up against a clock and has to make a decision now before it’s too late.

"The truth is, she’s never stopped thinking about having another baby and always said she wanted a girl. She used to joke that she wasn’t going to stop until she got one, but she’s also aware of how much she has on her plate with four very energetic and rowdy boys."

Kai is already following in his father's footballing footsteps, as the teen has already made headlines for his goalscoring attributes after signing for Manchester United in 2020. The youngster scored a staggering 56 goals and provided 28 assists in the 2021/22 season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Klay is also a budding footballer having competed in various football tournaments wearing a Manchester United football kit. In April last year, Coleen shared a snap to her fans on Instagram and captioned it, "First tournament away. Good Luck Klay."

Meanwhile, Kit was spoilt on his seventh birthday when he received 17 bottles of Prime Energy Drink.

And youngest, Cass, had a Nickelodeon American animation The Loud House themed 5th birthday party after posing in his pyjamas in front of his mountain of presents and cake, he wore a black Nike basketball kit and red crocs for his party.

Coleen captioned the post, "He had the best time with his brothers and friends for his birthday. We love you Cass."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How old was Wayne Rooney when he met Coleen?

Wayne Rooney was just aged 12 when he met Coleen. The couple first met in Croxteth in Liverpool and were part of the same friendship group and Wayne's mother worked at a cleaner at the girls' comprehensive school - St John Bosco Arts college - that Coleen attended, according to an Independent timeline of their relationship.

They started dating when they were aged 16 after they left secondary school.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where did Wayne Rooney get married?

Wayne Rooney married Coleen Rooney in Portofino, Italy on 12 June 2008. It's understood that they were paid £2.5 million for exclusive wedding deal by OK! Wayne's teammates including footballers Michael Carrick, Wes Brown and John O'Shea attended and Coleen's favourite band Westlife performed, alongside Wayne's favourite Stereophonics.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story airs on 18th October on Disney+