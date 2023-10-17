Where does Coleen Rooney live? Inside Coleen and Wayne’s home

The noise surrounding her new documentary has people wondering, where does Coleen Rooney live?

After seeing the glorious backdrops in some Beckham documentary scenes, many have been asking where does David Beckham live and how many kids does he have with wife Victoria?

Now, another famous football couple is taking centre stage, with the spotlight firmly on Coleen Rooney. In the wake of her documentary which is out tomorrow, fans are giddy with excitement to find out more about *that* Vardy v Rooney feud in Coleen’s new tell-all Disney+ exclusive.

Featuring sweeping shots of her luxury estate, fans are asking, where does Coleen Rooney live? Here’s everything we know.

Where does Coleen Rooney live?

Coleen Rooney lives in an extravagant Cheshire mansion with former England footballer Wayne Rooney.

The mansion, which cost £20 million, is situated in Chesire’s ‘Golden Triangle’ – an affluent area that encompasses Wilmslow, Alderley Edge, Mottram St Andrew and Prestbury.

It’s reported to have six bedrooms, a home cinema, grand stables (for 14 horses, no less), an underground spa and a snooker room, as well as stretches of land for a football pitch.

The couple bought the property for £4 million back in 2017, but had to delay their full-time move due to the pandemic delays, and eventually moved in at the end of 2021.

Where is High Lake Manor?

High Lake Manor was once known as Mount Pleasant Farm and is located within the ‘Golden Circle’ of Cheshire in North West England.

Developers of the Rooney family mansion named their luxury estate High Lake Manor, as its gorgeous grounds and surrounding villages are thought to mimic that of historical BBC drama Downton Abbey.

Where does Coleen Rooney stay in Barbados?

Coleen Rooney stays in the Bajian villa (which she owns with 37-year-old Wayne) in Barbados.

The pair opened their Barbados mansion to the public in 2017, where prices start from £25,000 a week.

Are Wayne and Coleen Rooney separated?

Wayne and Coleen are not separated. In fact, they’ve been married for 15 years.

People have been questioning their relationship ever since Amazon Prime aired its Rooney documentary, where the couple discussed their problems over the years.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Coleen Rooney has addressed the rumours surrounding allegations of infidelity on Wayne’s part.

She told the British magazine: “It's been a battle at times. I look at [any] situation we’re in and think, ‘Could we move forward from that? Is it worth moving forward from that?’.

“I don’t just give up.”

On the cheating allegations, Coleen also said on Rooney: “When you’re making those decisions, you’ve got to focus on what you want and not other people because you have so many people saying different things to you.

“There’s nothing that we can't deal with and that’s my way in a situation – let’s sit down and see what we can do and can we make it work? And we have. We’re not the lovey-dovey type anyway, we like to have a laugh and we work well together.”

The couple, who have been married since 2008, share four sons: Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and Cass, five.

Where to watch the Coleen Rooney documentary

Released tomorrow (18 October 2023), you can watch the Coleen Rooney documentary on Disney+.

Revealing the official trailer on its Instagram , Disney+ captioned the post:

“Coleen Rooney speaks for the first time. Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, a three-part documentary series, will premiere on Wednesday 18 October on Disney+.”

Coleen also promoted the documentary series on her Instagram profile, with hoards of celebrity friends such as Mark Wright, Amy Childs and AJ Odudu, commenting to show their support of the 37-year-old.

Nodding to the infamous line that’s now so widely known, she captioned the post:

“Its…time for my account.