Vardy v Rooney: A courtroom drama: Channel 4 air date and cast confirmed

Dubbed the #WagathaChristie (opens in new tab) case when it first unfolded on social media in 2019, the audacious case, Vardy v Rooney, about privacy that made headlines around the world is coming to Channel 4 as a courtroom drama and fans want to know the air date and cast.

The two-part film recreates the high drama, high stakes High Court defamation case that followed, a case that had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight, where much like Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press.

Created from the real court transcripts, Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will bring viewers all of the incredible and unbelievable moments from a case that kept the public and media gripped, as we look at all you need to know...

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama is a two-part drama that will see the first part air on Channel 4 on 21st December and the second will follow a day later on 22nd December both at 9pm. To promote its launch Channel 4 set up a series of campaigns, which took flight on 5th December with a sky-scraping stunt, seeing a plane make two flights across Manchester United’s stadium (Old Trafford) and Everton’s stadium (Goodison Park) as well as above Knutsford, Cheshire’s ‘Golden Triangle’– an infamous WAG hotspot – with a banner reading ‘It’s……….’ on the first flight, and ‘…Vardy v Rooney’ on the second. The stunt recalls when ‘It’s……….’ became an iconic phrase after Coleen Rooney suspected her personal stories were being leaked by Rebekah Vardy, announcing her theory on social media with the memorable statement ’It’s………Rebekah Vardy’s account.’

Lynsey Atkin, Executive Creative Director at 4creative, said, “It’s not often we get asked to bring to life one of the internet’s most iconic moments, so we really couldn’t help ourselves running with the greatest drum-roll of the year. Then someone mentioned a plane and a 60ft banner and we couldn’t help ourselves then either. So much so we ordered two. Giving Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama the kind of theatrics it deserves has been a huge amount of fun, whilst hopefully giving those hooked on the case even more reason to tune into this most famous feud.”

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama cast

The cast of Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom drama includes BAFTA-winning actress Chanel Cresswell (This is England, Trolled) who takes on the role of Coleen Rooney with Natalia Tena (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, 10.000KM) playing opposite her as fellow WAG, Rebekah Vardy.

Lauded for his talent for playing real-life figures, the award-winning actor Michael Sheen (Good Omens, Quiz) plays Coleen Rooney’s high profile barrister David Sherborne.

Simon Coury (The Professor and the Madman) will play Rebekah’s barrister, Hugh Tomlinson QC (now KC) who has famously represented a ‘who’s who’ of clients including King Charles III.

Wayne Rooney is played by Dion Lloyd and Jamie Vardy is played by Márton Nagyszokolyai.

Speaking about playing Coleen, Chanel Cresswell, told Town & Country House (opens in new tab), "It was quite scary but also very enjoyable. It’s difficult to portray someone who has a certain image the media has already given the public and I wanted to play the strong mother and wife she is. She’s just a normal person."

But she admitted that taking on such a high profile case made her "nervous".

"I was slightly nervous about that, I won’t lie," she said. "I hadn’t followed the trial so I was going in blind folded. I read the transcripts, did my research on Coleen and felt I played the truth. I played the facts I was given."

Meanwhile, Natalia Tena, told The Guardian (opens in new tab), "I didn’t know who these women were at all...I didn’t. I promise you. I’m not in that universe. I live in a houseboat, and I love my animals and I have a band and I play the accordion. I don’t know anything about that universe, I don’t know anything about fashion, I don’t know anything about football. I knew who Wayne Rooney was, I didn’t know what his wife was called.”

Speaking about the role of Rebekah Vardy, she added, "Vardy talks about the fact that she does a lot of cosmetic stuff to her face – she’s very open about that. So she’s got quite a still face. I was, like: ‘F**k, I can’t move too much.’ She’s the opposite of me! It’s scary, playing a real person.

“It’s about trying to make her as vulnerable as she can be,” said Natalia. “She believes her truth.”

Meanwhile, Oonagh Kearney who is directing said, “This trial utterly captivated the public with its daily feed of entertaining exchanges and jaw-dropping reveals. But behind this, is a story of two women under constant public scrutiny, fighting for their reputations. It's a privilege to work with Channel 4, writer Chris Atkins and the fantastic Chalkboard team to peel back the layers of this story and reveal the beating hearts within.”

Alf Lawrie, Head of Factual Entertainment, Channel 4 added, “More outlandish than a storyline from Footballers Wives, this High Court case gripped the nation. Now, using court transcripts, this factual dramatisation will allow viewers to see for themselves the courtroom drama in one of the most infamous trials of recent times, bringing to life a case that encapsulated so much about the British cultural landscape in the 21st century.”

