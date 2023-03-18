Anna Wintour thinks Meghan Markle is ‘amazing’ though her and Prince Harry’s ‘current status within the Royal Family’ may cost them their Met Gala invite

While Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has previously spoken highly of Meghan Markle (opens in new tab), her and Prince Harry's (opens in new tab) ‘current status within the Royal Family’ may have cost them an invite to the magazine's prestigious Met Gala.

As royal fans wait to see if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out at Vogue's star-studded Met Gala, experts and sources have shared that their 'current status within the Royal Family' may have cost them an invite.

While the magazine's editor has previously praised Meghan for both her style and hand in 'modernising' the royal family, since she and Prince Harry stepped back as working royals, she has kept quiet about the couple.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weave their way into the US A-lister scene, being spotted at events like Ellen DeGeneres' vow renewal and receiving advice from big names such as Oprah Winfrey, many royal watchers had expected the pair to attend this year's Met Gala - one of the most prestigious events in US showbiz.

While scoring an invite to the charity gala is no easy feat, with tickets for last year's event costing upwards of $35,000, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour presides over the guestlist, as she has done since 1995, and she's been a big fan of Meghan for a while now.

In Vogue's web series, Go Ask Anna, she stuck up for the Duchess after reading bad news coverage about her, sharing that she thought Meghan was 'amazing'. She said, "I read somewhere that there were members of the royal household that were confused and upset that she woke up so early, at 5am.

"She’s a normal California girl who gets up early and does yoga and meditates. She also sent a lot of text messages. I mean, what did they expect? That she was going to send messages via pigeon? I think she’s amazing."

Anna, who as the editor-in-chief of Vogue is often hailed as the most important opinion on fashion, also had nothing but praise for Meghan's wedding dress. When Harry and Meghan got married in 2018 (opens in new tab), Anna said, "The royal wedding had the whole world watching, and I think that her choice was brilliant. It was sophisticated, it was chic, it was grown up."

However, while Wintour has praised Meghan in the past, all of her comments on Meghan's style and persona were shared before her and Prince Harry's decision to step away from their roles as senior working royals in 2020. Following their announcement, she has remained deathly silent on Meghan.

This silence speaks volumes according to PR expert Jordan James who believes the long-lived drama surrounding the couple and their public arguments the royal family may keep them off the guestlist.

He told The Mirror, "It certainly wouldn't come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama."

James also pointed out that even if they do receive an invite, it's unlikely that the couple would decide to take it up and attend due to the event date being so close to that of King Charles's coronation.

He added, "They aren't likely to attend as they will undoubtedly face scrutiny, no matter how hard they may try to minimise fallout - especially with how close this event is to the Royal Coronation."

