Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given THIS advice from Oprah Winfrey over attending King Charles’ Coronation
The talk show host has revealed what she thinks the Sussexes should do come May
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given some advice from friend Oprah Winfrey over whether they should attend King Charles' Coronation.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised 'do what feels best' over King Charles Coronation invite from Oprah Winfrey.
- The Sussexes haven't asked their talkshow pal for her opinion but she's revealed what she thinks they should do.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace (opens in new tab)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised by Oprah Winfrey to 'do what you feel is the right thing for you" when it comes to the dilemma of whether to attend King Charles' Coronation.
The talk show host had the Sussexes first tell-all interview since stepping back from the Royal Family (opens in new tab), and now she's spoken out about what she thinks the couple should do when it comes to deciding whether or not to attend King Charles' Coronation (opens in new tab) in May.
Speaking on CBS Mornings Show, Oprah said, "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That's what I think.
She explained, "That's what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?"
But she went on to stress, "They haven't asked me my opinion."
A post shared by Westminster Abbey (@westminsterabbeylondon) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Oprah Winfrey is a close friend of the Sussexes. She was a guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding (opens in new tab) in 2018 and took a prime position inside Windsor Chapel - sitting in the Quire stalls - seating which is usually reserved for close family members during royal weddings.
Prince Harry and Meghan recently confirmed that their two children son Archie, four, and Lilibet, one, had been given new royal titles (opens in new tab) - something which they said was their 'birthright'.
And it was claimed that the Sussexes could well attend the royal event as it's likely that they will want Lilibet to be 'blessed' (opens in new tab) over the Coronation weekend.
It's understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been included in arrangements for cars, seating and dining as Buckingham Palace plans for their arrival (opens in new tab).
But reports also claimed that Prince Harry was seeking an apology (opens in new tab) from the royals ahead of attending the big day.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
New Bake Off host: Alison Hammond to replace Matt Lucas
If you've been wondering who the new Bake Off host will be, the news has finally arrived that Alison Hammond will be stepping into Matt Lucas' shoes.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Future Studios launches edutainment channel ‘Glow Up Your Grades’
Future Studios have unveiled new edutainment channel 'Glow Up Your Grades' - a multi-platform series that breaks down English GCSE revision hosted by teacher and presenter Mehreen Baig.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Meghan Markle takes after Kate Middleton for a cause close to her heart - and the Wales kids would approve
The Duchess of Sussexes 'famous' recipe is set to appear in a chef's non-profit cook book
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles given very special new gift the Queen would've adored
His Majesty has been given this gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police - in a tradition that spans more than 100 years.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Actress Rebel Wilson says Meghan Markle is “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as Prince Harry as she recounts meeting the couple with her mum
“He could not have been nicer”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace
“He’s not a bad man”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Buckingham Palace planning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hinted attendance at King Charles’ coronation
The couple have reportedly been included in arrangements for cars, seating and dining
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle celebrated International Women's Day by hosting a pop-up baby boutique for expectant mothers experiencing homelessness
“Let’s all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Idris Elba reveals who was the best dancer at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
The actor and DJ was invited to perform at the couple’s 2018 reception
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan's secret christening for Lilibet featured no royals and this personal touch
The Sussexes celebrated with this sweet touch
By Selina Maycock • Published