Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given THIS advice from Oprah Winfrey over attending King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given some advice from friend Oprah Winfrey over whether they should attend King Charles' Coronation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised 'do what feels best' over King Charles Coronation invite from Oprah Winfrey.

The Sussexes haven't asked their talkshow pal for her opinion but she's revealed what she thinks they should do.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace (opens in new tab)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised by Oprah Winfrey to 'do what you feel is the right thing for you" when it comes to the dilemma of whether to attend King Charles' Coronation.

The talk show host had the Sussexes first tell-all interview since stepping back from the Royal Family (opens in new tab), and now she's spoken out about what she thinks the couple should do when it comes to deciding whether or not to attend King Charles' Coronation (opens in new tab) in May.

Speaking on CBS Mornings Show, Oprah said, "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That's what I think.

She explained, "That's what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?"

But she went on to stress, "They haven't asked me my opinion."

A post shared by Westminster Abbey (@westminsterabbeylondon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Oprah Winfrey is a close friend of the Sussexes. She was a guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding (opens in new tab) in 2018 and took a prime position inside Windsor Chapel - sitting in the Quire stalls - seating which is usually reserved for close family members during royal weddings.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently confirmed that their two children son Archie, four, and Lilibet, one, had been given new royal titles (opens in new tab) - something which they said was their 'birthright'.

And it was claimed that the Sussexes could well attend the royal event as it's likely that they will want Lilibet to be 'blessed' (opens in new tab) over the Coronation weekend.

It's understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been included in arrangements for cars, seating and dining as Buckingham Palace plans for their arrival (opens in new tab).

But reports also claimed that Prince Harry was seeking an apology (opens in new tab) from the royals ahead of attending the big day.