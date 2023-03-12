Actress Rebel Wilson says Meghan Markle is “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as Prince Harry as she recounts meeting the couple with her mum

The actress Rebel Wilson has recalled meeting Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) while out with her mum, saying that Meghan was “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as her husband.

Rebel Wilson has recounted the time she introduced her mother to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The actress revealed that she thought Meghan was “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as Harry, though she did offer a possible explanation for this.

Rebel Wilson, best known for her standout role as Amy in Pitch Perfect, has described Meghan Markle as “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as her husband, Prince Harry.

The comments were made as the actress recounted the first time she and her mum met the royal couple, which came after a mutual friend set up the encounter.

Appearing as a guest on Andy Cohen’s US chat show, Watch What Happens Live, Wilson explained, “We went up to Santa Barbara, met Harry, he could not have been nicer.

“But then, Meghan was not as cool. Meghan wasn’t as naturally warm but then, maybe, my mum, being Australian, asked her all of these slightly rude questions, like, ‘Where are your kids?’ and things like that. I was like, ‘Mum, don’t ask her that!”

When Cohen suggested that her mum's comments were maybe 'why [Meghan] was a little standoff-ish.' Wilson agreed, joking, “Maybe that’s why she was like, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia'?”

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BFI)

The meeting took place back in May of 2022, with Wilson taking to Instagram to support the royal amidst all the royal drama.

After meeting him at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, she posted a photograph of herself, her mother, and Harry posing together alongside the caption, “Team Harry.”

