Actress Rebel Wilson says Meghan Markle is “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as Prince Harry as she recounts meeting the couple with her mum
“He could not have been nicer”
The actress Rebel Wilson has recalled meeting Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) while out with her mum, saying that Meghan was “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as her husband.
- Rebel Wilson has recounted the time she introduced her mother to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
- The actress revealed that she thought Meghan was “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as Harry, though she did offer a possible explanation for this.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Buckingham Palace planning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hinted attendance at King Charles’ coronation (opens in new tab).
Rebel Wilson, best known for her standout role as Amy in Pitch Perfect, has described Meghan Markle as “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as her husband, Prince Harry.
The comments were made as the actress recounted the first time she and her mum met the royal couple, which came after a mutual friend set up the encounter.
Appearing as a guest on Andy Cohen’s US chat show, Watch What Happens Live, Wilson explained, “We went up to Santa Barbara, met Harry, he could not have been nicer.
A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)
A photo posted by on
“But then, Meghan was not as cool. Meghan wasn’t as naturally warm but then, maybe, my mum, being Australian, asked her all of these slightly rude questions, like, ‘Where are your kids?’ and things like that. I was like, ‘Mum, don’t ask her that!”
When Cohen suggested that her mum's comments were maybe 'why [Meghan] was a little standoff-ish.' Wilson agreed, joking, “Maybe that’s why she was like, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia'?”
The meeting took place back in May of 2022, with Wilson taking to Instagram to support the royal amidst all the royal drama.
After meeting him at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, she posted a photograph of herself, her mother, and Harry posing together alongside the caption, “Team Harry.”
King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace
“He’s not a bad man”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
Buckingham Palace planning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hinted attendance at King Charles’ coronation
The couple have reportedly been included in arrangements for cars, seating and dining
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
Meghan Markle celebrated International Women's Day by hosting a pop-up baby boutique for expectant mothers experiencing homelessness
“Let’s all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
Idris Elba reveals who was the best dancer at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
The actor and DJ was invited to perform at the couple’s 2018 reception
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
Prince Harry and Meghan's secret christening for Lilibet featured no royals and this personal touch
The Sussexes celebrated with this sweet touch
By Selina Maycock • Published
Prince Harry reveals his secret to stopping Archie and Lilibet from crying - and you can try it too
The Duke of Sussex has opened up on his parenting tips during a recent interview.
By Selina Maycock • Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on ‘over-kill’ performance as they step out after Frogmore Cottage eviction
“An eviction notice has got to sting no matter how rich, famous and grown-up you are"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s house decor proves Frogmore Cottage wasn’t destined to be their forever home, claims interior expert
The couple were asked to vacate Frogmore back in January
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published