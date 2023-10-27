Archie ‘struggled to even last five minutes’ in this popular Halloween costume, according to Ellen DeGeneres

Prince Archie seems to dislike this popular tradition when it comes to Halloween, Meghan Markle reveals on The Ellen Show.

The first kind of fancy dress opportunity in Autumn is the annual Halloween celebrations and aside from why we celebrate it, it's a chance for families to do things with the kids.

There's everything from picking a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch to the best Halloween games. But as many royal fans wonder how the royal kids will celebrate Halloween, one thing we can be sure of is that Prince Archie won't be dressing up in costume.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021, the Duchess of Sussex and the TV host recalled their get-together for Halloween that year with both children Archie and Lilibet in costume.

And Meghan revealed something that her son Archie was not fond of. She told viewers, "We wanted to do something fun for the kids but the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes…"

Ellen added, "No not even five minutes. Finally, Harry talked him into putting the head on but Lili was a skunk, it was so cute."

"I know, like Flower from Bambi" Meghan added. You can watch Meghan's full interview below...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unlikely that there are any photographs available of Prince Archie dressed as a dinosaur, which would have been utterly adorable to see, but at least he won't be reminded of that key embarrassing moment when he reaches 18 and his parents decide to show him their family albums.

But perhaps now that Archie is a bit older, and that he has a little sister Lilibet who appears to like her first Halloween dress-up experience, he might have come around to the idea. And especially because Halloween is big in the US, with many homes decorated for the spooky season, he might have even grown a pumpkin in the garden of his LA home.

