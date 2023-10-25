This 30-second trick will transform your Halloween bakes - and you only need one ingredient

Making your baked goods Halloween themed couldn't be any easier with this simple trick. It takes 30 seconds, and all you need is some marshmallows.

Halloween is fast approaching and for those who like to embrace spooky season, that means hunting for Halloween food ideas - whether that's to entertain your party guests or just as a fun activity to try with the kids during half term. You might also be looking for ways to use up leftover pumpkin, but if it's sweet treats you're after, then you're more likely to be after some Halloween cupcake recipes.

If it's the latter that's on your radar, then we've found one super-simple trick that's sure to make your next Halloween bake stand out. The best part? You only need one ingredient and it takes just 30 seconds - and it's a fun little activity to keep your kids entertained too.

Kelly Senyei - aka @justataste on Instagram - shared the tip with her followers, saying, "This really is the easiest way to transform any sweet (brownies, cakes, cupcakes, etc.) from simple to spooky." Kelly has gained almost 350,000 followers for her "Easy but impressive recipes for the whole family", so we know this trick is going to be a winner.

Kelly melts a cup of marshmallows in her microwave until smooth, and using her fingers pulls them over the top of a tray of brownies. The stringy consistency of the melted marshmallow looks just like cobwebs - and it's a delicious addition to the bake too.

How to make edible cobwebs

Method

Microwave 1 cup of marshmallows for 20 to 30 seconds Stir the melted marshmallows until smooth Use your fingers to pull the mallows apart until they become stringy Stretch the melted marshmallow over your bake

Kelly's followers were impressed by the simple trick, with one follower commenting, "This is so fun!!", while another said, "Such an awesome idea!"

One commented on the edible eyeballs that Kelly had topped her brownies with, asking, "Where’d you get the bloody candy eyes?" to which Kelly replied, "I got them on Amazon!"

And if you fancy adding some edible eyes to your own Halloween bakes, check out these jelly eyeballs on Amazon - a 1kg bag is available for £15.95.

