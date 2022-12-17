Celebrity hairstylist reveals how Kate Middleton keeps her curls intact in the cold
Celebrity hairstylist and Jerome Russell Brand Educator Jason Collier has some handy hair tips
Despite the freezing cold conditions that often causes carefully created curls to drop, Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) hair looked stunning at the Together at Christmas carol concert - so how did she do it?
- Attending the Together at Christmas carol concert, Kate Middleton looked stunning as ever sporting her classic loose curl hairdo, but royal fans were quick to point out that when they attempt such a style in cold weather, their curls never seem to last as well as Kate's.
- A celebrity hairstylist has now revealed how Kate Middleton keeps her hair looking so perfect, no matter what the weather throws at it.
Arriving at the Together at Christmas carol concert alongside her family, Kate Middleton looked stunning in a burgundy dress and matching heels. But it was her hair that really got royal fans talking.
Despite the freezing cold conditions that have plagued the UK over the past few weeks, Kate's loosely curled hair looked just as shiny as ever and appeared to be totally unaffected by the cold! 'How?!' royals fans questioned, with many pointing out online that the colder temperatures often make their hair frizzy, and always causes carefully created curls to drop.
In search of her hair secrets, HELLO! magazine spoke to celebrity hairstylist and Jerome Russell Brand Educator, Jason Collier, who shared how Kate keeps her hair looking so pristine.
Jason explained that, during the winter months, because there is less humidity and moisture in the air, your scalp becomes drier. As it is the moisture and your hair's natural oils that keep hold of the curl, long-lasting curls are very hard to create in the winter months. But there are a few things that can be done to fix this.
Jason explained, "Kate's hair always looks so glossy and healthy, especially in this vintage curl style. The key to keeping curls in place is to add moisture to the hair.
"The first step to long lasting curls is strong hair which can be achieved by using hair serums or oils with bond building technology. I love 'Bstyled Hair Serum' which also has marula oil that nourishes hair from root to tip, exactly what you need for heat-styled curls."
The Jerome Russell Bstyled Hair Serum is available from Superdrug for less than £5. (opens in new tab)
"Before any heat styling you must use heat protectant, not only to keep them in place but to also keep hair healthy. Using one that is made especially for curls can also help as it can also help control frizz, which is why I love 'Bstyled Heat Protection Curl Definer.'"
The Jerome Russell Bstyled Heat Protection Curl Definer is available from Amazon for less than £7 (opens in new tab).
Jason continued, "Another way you can keep curls in place is by using a thickening mousse on your hair before using the heat tools. Mousses have been designed to hold the weight of your hair when it's in a curl, so it's a no-brainer that they would be great for holding your hair into any style."
"And lastly another way to get your curls to keep is to style your hair on second day hair. Second day hair (aka the day after you wash your hair) is the best for styling because your natural oils have readjusted and have a better grip on the hair and the products you put into it, making your desired hair style hold better."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com.
