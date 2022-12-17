Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle step out in matching earrings
Kate Middleton has always been a fan of affordable jewels
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Both Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) have stepped out in classic drop earrings in recent weeks and, as well as both pairs of jewels being absolutely stunning, their price tags have also been pretty thrifty.
- Over the past week, both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have stepped out at events in outfits accessorised with sleek earrings featuring a singular chain of stones.
- The classic earring style has seen a resurgence in popularity this year and, luckily for royal fans looking to recreate their look, both Kate and Meghan chose incredibly affordable pairs.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Meghan Markle explains why she chose billionaire Tyler Perry as daughter Lilibet’s godfather (opens in new tab)
While the royal family are the proud owners of a huge collection of dazzling jewels, each with its own long and unique history, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have recently been sporting more modern, and thrifty, earrings.
Attending the Ripple of Hope awards last week, Meghan Markle accessorised her white, off the shoulder, bespoke Louis Vuitton gown with a pair of stunning dangle earrings, costing £130 from Caroline Herrera (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Kate opted for a similar pair of dangly earrings when attending the the annual christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall last night, 15th December. Kate's earrings cost just £14 and are available from Accessorize London. (opens in new tab)
Both royals opted for different jewel tones to tie in with their retrospective looks. Meghan went for an opulent gold and translucent pair which complemented her white dress, while Kate wore berry coloured stones to match her fitted burgundy coat from Eponine London.
While dangled earrings come in many forms, both women chose a sleek, singular chain of stones to give a delicate yet striking effect.
The dangle earring has seen a resurgence in popularity this year. A whole host of A-List celebrities have been seen sporting the style on the red carpet, from Jenna Coleman to Hailey Bieber. According to the British brand Oliver Cabell, dangle earrings are perfect for when ‘you just need a good enough amount of flamboyance to catch everybody’s eyes.’
Related articles:
- Thrifty Kate Middleton wears £18 earrings available on ASOS for family Christmas card (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle reveals Archie's former nanny Lorren 'took care' of her in Netflix docuseries (opens in new tab)
- Grinch comes to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school for 'amazing' Christmas festival (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton pays tribute to the late Queen with rare royal brooch (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Celebrity hairstylist reveals how Kate Middleton keeps her curls intact in the cold
Celebrity hairstylist and Jerome Russell Brand Educator Jason Collier has some handy hair tips
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The ‘door will always be left ajar’ for Prince Harry say Buckingham Palace insiders
The sources have also confirmed King Charles will invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Celebrity hairstylist reveals how Kate Middleton keeps her curls intact in the cold
Celebrity hairstylist and Jerome Russell Brand Educator Jason Collier has some handy hair tips
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle explains why she chose billionaire Tyler Perry as daughter Lilibet’s godfather
The Hollywood producer appeared on Harry & Meghan to speak about the palace’s treatment of the couple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton's friend dispels Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series claims that Kate 'isn't a hugger'
The Princess of Wales' friend has disputed the claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in her and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Thrifty Kate Middleton wears £18 earrings available on ASOS for family Christmas card
The Princess of Wales is rocking a pair of bargain hoops for her annual festive family Christmas portrait.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate's 'up in the air' Christmas plans with royals and Middletons
A royal expert predicts that the royal family Christmas could be 'up in the air' this year
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton stuns in recycled red ball gown ahead of Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales has always been a pioneer of sustainable fashion
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy
The pair reportedly ‘refused’ to watch the series
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never “wanted to lead a more private life” by moving to the USA
The couple shared their first statement since the release of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published