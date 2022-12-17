Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle step out in matching earrings

Kate Middleton has always been a fan of affordable jewels

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
(Image credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images and Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala/Future)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

Both Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) have stepped out in classic drop earrings in recent weeks and, as well as both pairs of jewels being absolutely stunning, their price tags have also been pretty thrifty. 

While the royal family are the proud owners of a huge collection of dazzling jewels, each with its own long and unique history, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have recently been sporting more modern, and thrifty, earrings. 

Attending the Ripple of Hope awards last week, Meghan Markle accessorised her white, off the shoulder, bespoke Louis Vuitton gown with a pair of stunning dangle earrings, costing £130 from Caroline Herrera (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Kate opted for a similar pair of dangly earrings when attending the the annual christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall last night, 15th December. Kate's earrings cost just £14 and are available from Accessorize London.  (opens in new tab)

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Both royals opted for different jewel tones to tie in with their retrospective looks. Meghan went for an opulent gold and translucent pair which complemented her white dress, while Kate wore berry coloured stones to match her fitted burgundy coat from Eponine London. 

While dangled earrings come in many forms, both women chose a sleek, singular chain of stones to give a delicate yet striking effect.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The dangle earring has seen a resurgence in popularity this year. A whole host of A-List celebrities have been seen sporting the style on the red carpet, from Jenna Coleman to Hailey Bieber. According to the British brand Oliver Cabell, dangle earrings are perfect for when ‘you just need a good enough amount of flamboyance to catch everybody’s eyes.’

