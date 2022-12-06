Kate Middleton's 'glamorous' new hair transformation has royal fans in awe

As The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for their US visit, fans were blown away by Kate Middleton's new hair transformation, as she debuted some seriously Hollywood-esque curls.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales put on a stylish display during the whistle-stop tour of the US, with Kate wowing in a rented emerald dress and matching choker (opens in new tab), royal fans were particularly enamored by her iconic hair. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three-day visit to the US saw the couple make a surprise appearance at a Boston Celtic basketball game (opens in new tab) and even walk the red carpet for the Earthshot Awards. Throughout their engagements, fans were quick to compliment their outfits and fleeting PDA gestures - but Kate’s hair seemed to receive the most attention!

After previously debuting a darker hair look (opens in new tab) in January 2022, Kate’s hair appeared freshly dyed and super shiny - no doubt the Princess was using her £4 secret for glossy hair (opens in new tab) throughout the trip. 

Towards the beginning of the trip, Kate wore her long brunette hair in defined curls, earning  fair few compliments from fans, with one writing in the comments of an official royal post from the event, “Beautiful hair Princess"

Prince William and Princess Kate smile together as they watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts

However, it was her more diffused and ‘glamorous’ do at the Earthshot Awards, that really caught the eyes of royal watchers. Paired with her off-the-shoulder, green gown, Kate wore her hair in soft, diffused curls and used her game-changing hair trick (opens in new tab) of tucking her tresses behind her ear, on one side. 

Kate Middleton's 'glamorous' new hair

Sharing a picture of the Princess, taken from the event, one Twitter user wrote, “THE HAIR! THE CHOKER! THE LEG! SHE’S TAKING IT.”

While another fan responded, “This is by far my [favorite] hairstyle for her! So good!”

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles in a green dress as she attends The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts

Royal fan account, @Royal Hair Chatter (opens in new tab), as quoted by OK! (opens in new tab)also shared their praise for her new look, commenting, "This look is such a departure from Catherine’s usual look. It’s so glamorous."

With Kate’s annual star-studded Christmas Carole service now just around the corner, fans may have another opportunity to see the Princess debut another glamorous hair look, as she takes center stage at Westminster Abbey.

