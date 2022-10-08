Meghan Markle stopped Prince Harry turning into a ‘seedy old roué' when they began dating, claims new royal book

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A new royal book has claimed that dating Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) helped Prince Harry to leave his wild party days behind and settle down.

A new royal book has claimed that Prince Harry was saved from turning into a 'seedy old roué' when he started dating Meghan Markle

As well as detailing the Prince's wild party days, author Valentine Low shares how Harry has now settled into a quieter life in America

A new book has claimed that a wild, party-loving Prince Harry was saved from becoming a 'seedy old roué' when he started dating Meghan Markle.

Before the Prince married Meghan Markle in 2018 (opens in new tab) and settled down, the now 38-year-old was reportedly once 'quite a wild lad' and had a reputation as a 'party prince' during his decade-long stint in the military, according to a new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

One standout story detailed in the book recounts a time when a naked Prince Harry allegedly played the air guitar with a pool cue at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas hotel in August 2012.

The book details that Harry has now firmly left that life in the past and is enjoying a quieter existence in California, since he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals back in 2020 (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Image)

Written by Valentine Low (opens in new tab), a royal correspondent for The Times, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is now available to buy on Amazon (opens in new tab), shares how Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who was appointed as Harry and Prince William (opens in new tab)'s private secretary before they became full-time working royals, had to 'steer a course through life' for the young royals, though this path was 'more complex' for Harry.

Low writes, "The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild lad.

(Image credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué? At the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.

"Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself, but not in a way that Lowther-Pinkerton or anyone else imagined. The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle."

