Meghan Markle stopped Prince Harry turning into a ‘seedy old roué' when they began dating, claims new royal book

Prince Harry reportedly left the 'party life' behind when he met Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Future)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

A new royal book has claimed that dating Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) helped Prince Harry to leave his wild party days behind and settle down.

A new book has claimed that a wild, party-loving Prince Harry was saved from becoming a 'seedy old roué' when he started dating Meghan Markle.

Before the Prince married Meghan Markle in 2018 (opens in new tab) and settled down, the now 38-year-old was reportedly once 'quite a wild lad' and had a reputation as a 'party prince' during his decade-long stint in the military, according to a new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

One standout story detailed in the book recounts a time when a naked Prince Harry allegedly played the air guitar with a pool cue at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas hotel in August 2012.

The book details that Harry has now firmly left that life in the past and is enjoying a quieter existence in California, since he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals back in 2020 (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Image)

Written by Valentine Low (opens in new tab), a royal correspondent for The Times, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is now available to buy on Amazon (opens in new tab), shares how Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who was appointed as Harry and Prince William (opens in new tab)'s private secretary before they became full-time working royals, had to 'steer a course through life' for the young royals, though this path was 'more complex' for Harry.

Low writes, "The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild lad.

(Image credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué? At the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.

"Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself, but not in a way that Lowther-Pinkerton or anyone else imagined. The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle."

