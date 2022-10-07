Prince Harry and Meghan spotted 'hugging and dancing' at gig during rare low-key date night

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted enjoying a rare date night at a Jack Johnson gig in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pictured with Hawaiian singer-songwriter Paula Fuga during a surprise appearance at a concert in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dressed casually to watch Jack Johnson on tour.

This Royal news (opens in new tab) comes as King Charles III admits this sad reality of ageing in new Channel 5 documentary (opens in new tab) .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted enjoying a rare date night with tickets to see Jack Johnson's Meet the Moonlight concert.

The couple, who visited the UK last month for the funeral of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab), attended the gig at Santa Barbara Bowl and Hawaiian singer Paula Fuga got the Duke and Duchess together for a photograph.

Paula was in town to perform with Jack at the gig and she posed alongside them for a photo in which Harry and Meghan made a low-key appearance.

Pictures obtained by TMZ (opens in new tab) show Prince Harry wearing a navy blue jumper and a pair of light grey jeans and his signature brown suede shoes, while Meghan's outfit complimented him as she wore wide-legged navy trousers and a matching navy blouse, with her hair tied back in a low ponytail.

Meghan and Harry are said to have arrived separately - with Meghan arriving at 8pm and Harry turning up at 9pm and they watched the performance from a cordoned off area that included 10 other people.

Jack is famous for his string of hits including Better Together and Upside Down and the Sussexes were said to have been hugging and dancing at the gig.

A post shared by Meghan (@_meghanmarkle_belgique) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be 'eyeing up a major move' (opens in new tab), after moving to LA two years ago for a more suitable house for their children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, one.

Harry, who is set to release an explosive memoir (opens in new tab) is said to be keen to make last minute changes to his book (opens in new tab) before it hits shelves.

And fans are expected to get to know Meghan even better when further episodes of her Archetypes podcast (opens in new tab) are released after it was briefly paused following the official mourning after the Queen's death (opens in new tab) last month.