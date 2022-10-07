Prince Harry and Meghan spotted 'hugging and dancing' at gig during rare low-key date night

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured in the audience of Jack Johnson's tour in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan stood clapping at the during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go launch event on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
(Image credit: Getty)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted enjoying a rare date night with  tickets to see Jack Johnson's Meet the Moonlight concert.

The couple, who visited the UK last month for the funeral of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab), attended the gig at Santa Barbara Bowl and Hawaiian singer Paula Fuga got the Duke and Duchess together for a photograph.

Paula was in town to perform with Jack at the gig and she posed alongside them for a photo in which Harry and Meghan made a low-key appearance.

Pictures obtained by TMZ (opens in new tab) show Prince Harry wearing a navy blue jumper and a pair of light grey jeans and his signature brown suede shoes, while Meghan's outfit complimented him as she wore wide-legged navy trousers and a matching navy blouse, with her hair tied back in a low ponytail.

Meghan and Harry are said to have arrived separately - with Meghan arriving at 8pm and Harry turning up at 9pm and they watched the performance from a cordoned off area that included 10 other people.

Jack is famous for his string of hits including Better Together and Upside Down and the Sussexes were said to have been hugging and dancing at the gig.

Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be 'eyeing up a major move' (opens in new tab), after moving to LA two years ago for a more suitable house for their children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, one.

Harry, who is set to release an explosive memoir (opens in new tab) is said to be keen to make last minute changes to his book (opens in new tab) before it hits shelves.

 And fans are expected to get to know Meghan even better when further episodes of her Archetypes podcast (opens in new tab) are released after it was briefly paused following the official mourning after the Queen's death (opens in new tab) last month.

