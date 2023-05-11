Duchess Sophie says her 'thoughts and prayers' are with elderly woman injured in royal motorcade accident

Duchess Sophie has released a heartfelt statement after a police escort motorcycle rider guarding her car was involved in a collision with a 80-year-old woman.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has sent her 'thoughts and prayers' to the injured lady following the accident.

The Duchess was traveling in her car which was under police escort at the time.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has issued a heartfelt statement expressing that her "thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady" following the crash.

The accident happened at around 15.21 hrs on Wednesday, 10th May and police confirmed that "a police motorcycle on escort duties was involved in a collision with a member of the public on the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road, SW."

Sophie, who lives at Bagshot Park (opens in new tab) with her husband Prince Edward, who had recently been given the new royal title (opens in new tab) of Duke of Edinburgh, had been traveling in West London at the time of the accident.

Buckingham Palace said "Sophie’s “thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady" after the crash, which occurred in the Earl’s Court area of west London.

"She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments,” the statement reads.

"Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated."

The Metropolitan Police's Special Escort Group provides armed escort for VIPs including the Royal Family, and the police's statement said, "Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and a woman, aged in her 80s, has been taken to hospital.

"She remains there in a critical condition. Her family have been informed.

"There are no reports of any other injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

"Road closures remain in place while the scene is dealt with.

"As is routine, the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed," it concluded.

The accident follows the weekend celebrations for the Kings' coronation (opens in new tab), including a garden party held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

No further details about the accident are available.