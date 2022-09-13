Where does Prince Edward live - and can you visit Bagshot Park?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The late Queen's youngest child has renewed the lease on his royal residence for a further 150 years, so where does Prince Edward live?

Unlike titles such as the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and more held by those in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab), Prince Edward's title as the Earl of Wessex offers little insight as to where he lives.

While we're all keen to know more intricate details about the Royal Family - from how tall they are (opens in new tab) to how many great grandchildren the Queen has (opens in new tab) - some details seem to have gone under the radar, and where does Prince Edward live is one of them. Here's what we know about the Earl of Wessex's home.

Where does Prince Edward live?

Prince Edward lives at Bagshot Park, in Surrey, where he has lived with his family since he got married more than 20 years ago.

The royal residence is roughly 11 miles away from Windsor Castle and is a grade II listed building surrounded by 51 acres of land. According to HELLO! (opens in new tab), the home is rumoured to have 120 rooms and estimated to be worth £30million.

Originally, the main house at Bagshot Park was a series of small lodges designed for King Charles I, but these were demolished in 1877 and the residence was rebuilt in 1879, becoming the impressive structure that can be seen today.

From 1880, it was the main residence of Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn, a son of Queen Victoria, until his death in 1942. Then, King George VI offered the house to the Royal Army Chaplains' Department to be used as a Church House and Chaplains' Depot. The Army Chaplains used the residence until they relocated in 1996, two years before Prince Edward moved in.

Like most royal couples, the Earl and Countess of Wessex have kept the interior of their home fairly private. However, in 2015 the Countess conducted an interview and photoshoot with Harper's Bazaar (opens in new tab) in her home.

In a photo taken in the living room, blue wallpaper, blue and gold curtains, and blue furnishings can be seen, as well as a chandelier, an ornate desk and a large bouquet of flowers.

Exclusive: Bazaar meets Sophie, Countess of Wessex - read the full interview here: http://t.co/zZoHJaoPKk pic.twitter.com/tviQheJUc5December 29, 2014 See more

Who owns Bagshot Park?

Bagshot Park belongs to the Crown Estate, which is owned by the reigning monarch. This means that property of the Crown Estate is passed down from one sovereign to the next.

Recently, Prince Edward extended the lease on Bagshot Park from the Crown Estate for a further 150 years, which reportedly would have cost £5million.

Is Bagshot Park open to the public?

Bagshot Park is not open to the public, because it's a family home, though glimpses of the royal residence can be seen from the surrounding area.

From the road outside, the entrance drive and lodge are visible, while the main house can also be seen from nearby.

Who is Prince Edward married to?

In 1999, Prince Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones, now Sophie, Countess of Wessex, a full-time working member of the royal family.

She was born in Oxford and worked in public relations up until marrying Prince Edward, when she began scaling back her work and eventually leaving the company that she had set up with her business partner, Murray Harkin.

They first met in 1987 through Sophie's friend, who was dating Prince Edward at the time.

Though their wedding has been described as 'low key', it was watched by 200 million people. On the day, Sophie wore a dress designed by Samantha Keswick (then known as Samantha Shaw), decorated with 325,000 crystals and pearls.

According to The Royal Family website (opens in new tab), the Countess of Wessex "has a wide range of interests which include supporting people with disabilities, the prevention of blindness in developing countries, agriculture and fashion."

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is rumoured to have been a favourite with the late Queen, having spent a lot of time with the monarch because of the short distance between Bagshot Park and Windsor. The pair became especially close after Sophie's mother passed away in 2005 and the Queen was able to offer her support.

Who are Prince Edward's children?

Prince Edward has two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Lady Louise Windsor is the eldest, born on 8 November 2003, while James, Viscount Severn was born four years later, on 17 December 2007. Both live with their parents at Bagshot Park in Surrey.

Prince Edward's two children do not have royal titles. According to The Sun (opens in new tab), it was agreed with the late Queen that they would be known as children of an Earl, instead of His or Her Royal Highness.

In 2020, the Countess of Wessex said her children will not work in an official capacity for the Royal Family when they turn 18. She told The Sunday Times (opens in new tab): "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it’s highly unlikely."

