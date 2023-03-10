Prince Edward given special new title to mark his birthday

Prince Edward has been granted the royal title Duke of Edinburgh on his birthday by King Charles III.

Prince Edward has received the royal title Duke of Edinburgh in a nod to his late father Prince Philip.

The former Earl of Wessex takes the title on his 59th birthday.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton says she wants to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to UK holiday destination that ‘she misses’ (opens in new tab) .

Prince Edward is to be known as the Duke of Edinburgh, following in the footsteps of his late father Prince Philip, after King Charles awards him the special title on his 59th birthday.

The former Earl of Wessex, who lives at Bagshot Park (opens in new tab), will formally be known as the Duke of Edinburgh after King Charles confirmed the Dukedom today (March 10th 2023).

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Their son James Viscount, 15, has a new title change, he is promoted to the new Earl of Wessex. While there is no change for Lady Louise, 19, who is studying at the University of St. Andrews.

His new royal title comes after Archie and Lilbet was given new royal titles (opens in new tab) just days after Lilibet's secret chirstening (opens in new tab).

The official announcement was made on the Royal Family website (opens in new tab) and it reads, "His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday.

"The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime."

The post went on to explain the history of the title telling royal fans, "The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth (opens in new tab), who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952."

And the palace revealed how Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, will continue the legacy of the title.

It added, "The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."

The royal line of succession (opens in new tab) will be updated with the new title details.

(Image credit: Royal.uk)

It was first thought that the Duke of Edinburgh title would be given to someone else (opens in new tab).

The Royal Highness was created Earl of Wessex in 1999, on the occasion of his marriage to Miss Sophie Rhys-Jones.

In 2019, Queen Elizabeth II granted The Earl of Wessex the additional title of Earl of Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 55th birthday.

Who has previously held the Prince of Edinburgh royal title?

The Dukedom has previously been created four times for Members of the Royal Family: