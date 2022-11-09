How did Dodi meet Diana? Their relationship explained ahead of The Crown Season 5

Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed were in a romantic relationship leading up to their untimely deaths (opens in new tab), but royal fans wonder how did Dodi meet Diana?

Princess Diana captured people's hearts when she became the Princess of Wales after marrying husband Prince Charles (opens in new tab) but when their 15-year fairytale marriage ended and her HRH title removed, Diana continued to attract attention in everything she did - from her charity work to her impeccable style.

Not surprising that it wasn't long before a would-be suitor came along and whisk the Princess off her feet, as we look at how Dodi met Diana...

How did Dodi meet Diana?

Dodi Al-Fayed first met Princess Diana at a 1996 Polo match in Windsor when her then husband Prince Charles and Dodi were on opposite teams, according to The Independent. A year later, in 1997, Diana was invited by Dodi's father Mohammed Al-Fayed to spend time on his yacht in St Tropez, in the south of France and it's understood that this is when they really got to know each other.

At the time, Diana was reportedly in a relationship with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan, who later told an inquest that Diana had ended their relationship shortly after meeting Dodi, although at the time she denied the Egyptian film producer and the son of billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed was the reason for their split.

In August 1997, Diana returned to the yacht and it is here that Diana and Dodi were photographed kissing, before flying to Paris together.

How long were Dodi and Diana together?

Dodi and Princess Diana had only been together for a few months, having only spent a handful of days together before they were both tragically killed in a car crash in Paris, France on 31st August 1997. Having only been together for a short time, there was a lot of interest surrounding their relationship.

What was Dodi Fayed cause of death?

Dodi Al-Fayed's cause of death was a result of "gross negligence" on the part of their chauffeur Mr Henri Paul and the Paparazzi, according to the jury in the inquest into Diana and Dodi's deaths.

Investigations concluded that their driver Henri Paul was driving under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs, with paparazzi chasing the couple also said to have contributed to the car crash in which the chauffeur-driven Mercedes ran into a pillar in the tunnel under the Pont Alma, and at the time neither Princess Diana nor Dodi were wearing a seatbelt.

