Is Elizabeth Debicki married and does she have kids?

Highly praised for her portrayal as Princess Diana in The Crown, viewers are keen to know if Elizabeth Debicki is married and whether she has kids?

Elizabeth has arguably the most compelling storylines out of all of The Crown cast , including that Diana Panorama interview and the downfall of her marriage, which has fans asking how old was Diana when she got married?

Let’s take a look at the actress who plays the late Princess of Wales.

Is Elizabeth Debicki married?

Elizabeth Debicki is not married but reports from early 2023 suggest she’s dating Kristian Rasmussen, after the two were spotted on a rare outing in one of London’s parks.

According to IMDB, Kristian is a “film/TV and stage actor, a driven musician and dedicated writer finishing his first novel.”

The pair tend to stay out of the public eye and their digital footprint seems nonexistent, with no evidence of an Instagram account. That said, during the premiere of season five of The Crown, Elizabeth was accompanied by boyfriend Kristian on the red carpet.

In 2018, the 33-year-old actress told Vogue Australia : “I’ve always been a private person. I feel like the thing I want out in the world is my work and I’ve always believed – and it’s the way I approach my work – that me and the work are separate.”

Does Elizabeth Debicki have kids?

Elizabeth does not currently have any kids of her own. The latest season of The Crown depicts Princess Diana’s famously close relationship with her two sons, William and Harry, as they transition from boys to men.

Elizabeth praised Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards – who play the two princes – and has said how much she enjoyed working with them.

She told Netflix Tudum: “They’re very smart, much smarter than me, and they’re funny, and they’re very kind.

“They’re kind of similar to how they feel on screen. They’re very connected to each other, and I just desperately wanted them to love me. I think that was pretty much what was happening on screen as well.”

Rufus Kampa, Elizabeth Debicki and Fflyn Edwards attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Crown" Season 6 Part 1 (Image credit: Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Dating rumours surfaced about Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth when the pair were filming The Night Manager series back in 2016, but their relationship was never confirmed.

In an interview with The Guardian , Elizabeth admitted, “it was impossible not to fall in love” with the Avengers star and in response to a question about her romantic life, said: “I don’t want to say anything. I’m a really private person.”

Tom and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together after the two met in 2019.

Does Elizabeth Debicki have a sister?

Elizabeth has a younger sister, Catherine, and the two appear to be close as they attended the Dior Haute Couture S/S 23 show in Paris in January this year.

Elizabeth, who is six foot three, is the oldest of her three siblings, and according to reports her sister Catherine works as an interior designer and stays mostly out of the limelight.