Prince William broke this family tradition ahead of life-changing moment for Kate Middleton
The Prince of Wales failed to ask Kate's father for permission to marry his daughter.
Prince William broke this family tradition ahead of a life-changing moment for Kate Middleton.
Whether it's planning a wedding or getting divorced, there are certain protocols to follow and also some family traditions that are passed on through generations so you'd expect a member of the Royal Family like Prince William to 'do things by the book'.
But when planning to propose to his then girlfriend Kate Middleton, the young prince failed to ask her father Michael Middleton for his permission to take his daughter's hand in marriage. As throughout the years it has become common courtesy to ask a father's permission before asking for his daughter's hand in marriage. - showing a mark of respect to the future-in-laws.
However, these days not everyone sticks to it.
During their engagement interview, William shared his reasons for breaking the family tradition. He said, "Well, I was torn between asking Kate's dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say 'no' dawned upon me. So I thought if I ask Kate first then he can't really say no. So I did it that way round. I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there."
Their engagement announcement was held at St. James' Palace and it came a month after the actual proposal itself.
Prince William planned a romantic proposal, according to Royal biographer Kate Nicholl, the couple travelled around Kenya before heading to Lake Rutundu, which Prince William decided was the perfect place for getting down on one knee.
After booking a log cabin, and a day's fishing for rainbow trout - which proved to be unsuccessful, it's claimed that William took Kate onto the veranda and proposed.
A sweet note left by the couple in the guest book has recently resurfaced and it hinted at the milestone moment.
"Kate wrote, "Thank you for such a wonderful 24 hours! Sadly no fish to be found but we had fun trying. I love the warm fires and candlelights—so romantic. Hope to be back soon."
And William penned, "20th-21st October 2010. Such fun to be back! Brought more clothes this time! Looked after so well. Thank you guys! Look forward to next time, soon I hope."
Prince William and Kate married in 2011, after meeting while studying at St Andrew's University and they have three children together - Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five.
