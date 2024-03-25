James Middleton shares sweet childhood photo of Kate Middleton as he promises to stick by his sister following cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales' family are rallying around her amid news of her cancer diagnosis
Following the public announcement of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, her brother James Middleton has shared a sweet childhood photo of the pair and promised to help her through her recovery.
Not a single royal fan wasn't both shocked and heartbroken over Kate Middleton's announcement on Friday evening that she has been out of the public eye recently due to a shock cancer diagnosis.
In her video statement, Kate revealed that following her abdominal surgery in January, she was told her condition was cancerous and is currently undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy to ensure her condition does not worsen.
Of course, this time has been deeply upsetting for both her and her family, with the Princess sharing that both her and Prince William have been overly cautious of publicity due to their three young children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, 5, whom they don't wish to be exposed to extra sources of worry - though the rumours about their mum's health have already had a massive ‘impact’ on the youngsters.
Following the news, family members both royal and not turned to social media to show their support for Kate and her young family in this trying time. The sweetest message came from Kate's brother James who posted an adorable childhood snap of the pair to his Instagram.
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)
A photo posted by on
The photo shows a teenage Kate and adolescent James on a hiking trip, a stunning green mountain and blue sky sitting behind them as they both smile, at peace in the greenery around them.
Alongside the picture, he wrote a heartfelt message to his older sibling, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
The siblings are incredibly close and there is no doubt that James will be on hand to offer support, both practical and emotional, for his sister throughout this journey, just as she was there for him as he struggled with depression.
But he will also know when to back off and give his sister space. As he shared in an interview back in 2021, when he began treatment for his mental health, the closeness of his family often felt a bit too much and he's sure to sympathise with Kate now everyone is rallying around her.
"It's the same with all my family. We are very close and I think that can be… a challenge," he told The Telegraph. "And I do remember feeling that I almost had to say to them, 'I'll be back, but this is a process and it's going to take time for me to recover'."
In other royal news, Queen Camilla has shared some hilarious insight into her grandson’s personality - but caused confusion over his name, while Prince Harry has revealed the sweet details of Queen Elizabeth’s final meeting with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Plus Prince William and Prince Harry’s rivalry was ‘inevitable’ and can be traced back to their childhood, says childhood trauma expert.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
6 best Tonies for preschoolers (perfect for independent play), including the brand new Blippi Tonie
As Tonies launches new Blippi character, we share our 6 favourite Tonies for preschoolers
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Confused by teenage slang? We share the meanings behind 123 terms your teen might use (and #38 explains a lot)
Having trouble understanding your teen online and in person? Here’s the teen slang you need to know to stay current and spot red flags. IYKYK…
By Joanne Lewsley Published
-
Rumours about Kate Middleton’s health have had a massive ‘impact’ on her children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, reveals royal expert
"They are protective of their mother – especially as she has been unwell"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton may break longstanding tradition for Prince Louis’ birthday celebrations this year - and the reason is completely understandable
Prince Louis will celebrate his 6th birthday next month - but his parents may break from tradition for the celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte planned the most thoughtful treat for her mum Kate Middleton - and it’s the perfect way for any child to bond with their parent
The youngster is reportedly 'going overboard' to look after her mum while she recovers from surgery
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off half-term week with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis and it’s set to be a family-orientated break filled with fun
The Princess of Wales is 'recovering well' after surgery and is ready to spend some quality time with her kids
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The thoughtful way Kate Middleton kept her family close during recent hospital stay - and it’s a must for all parents spending time apart from their kids
The Princess of Wales spent two weeks away from her family as she recovered from surgery, but she used a simple trick to keep them in her thoughts
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton has made ‘confident choice’ to ‘be more hands-on with her children’ as she prepares to become Queen, says royal expert
"She has faced a significant amount of criticism and she refuses to change course"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton has reportedly ‘FaceTimed’ her kids everyday while in hospital as Prince William holds down the fort at home
The Princess of Wales is recovering from surgery in The London Clinic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William is relying on this close family member to help him ‘look after the kids’ while Kate Middleton recovers from surgery
The Princess of Wales will be off duty for the foreseeable future
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published