Kate Middleton admits relatable struggle when it comes to Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton has admitted to struggling with one part of her getting ready routine with Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales had to get all three children ready on Christmas Day for the annual walkabout - but she may have struggled to help Princess Charlotte get ready.

Kate has admitted in the past she struggles when it comes to styling seven-year-old Charlotte's hair.

During a visit to Cumbria in June 2019, Kate made the confession that she struggles to style Charlotte's hair. A young girl who met the Princess of Wales on her visit offered her a bouquet of flowers and Kate complimented her 'pretty' hairstyle.

The Princess told her, "I love your plaits. They are so pretty. Who's done those, who's done your plaits?"

She then added how she had tried a similar style on her daughter, but hasn't mastered the skill yet. She said, "I tried to do a plait with Charlotte this morning, it didn't really work very well."

And it isn't just Kate who has spoken of the struggle of styling Charlotte's hair - her dad William has too! On a trip to Blackpool in 2019, he was chatting to a fellow dad, who admitted that he'd also had difficulty learning how to do his daughter's hair.

William joked, "Never try to do a ponytail! Nightmare." However, Princess Charlotte often sports pretty plaits nowadays, so it seems her parents must have learnt how to do them.

The young royal wore her hair in two small plaits for the Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham, where she looked adorable in a maroon coat dress and tights.

For the first time since 2019, and the cancellations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the royal family took part in their annual Christmas Day walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, where they attended the holiday service.

Led by King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton were accompanied by all three of their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and, for the first time, Prince Louis, four.

For the past two years, the Wales family have celebrated Christmas at Amner Hall, their Norfolk country home. This year saw the royal family back together at Sandringham, a sight that delighted royal fans.

And something else that delighted spectators was Prince Louis, who stole the show in his first Christmas Day walkabout.

Throughout the morning, Louis flashed a number of smiles at the camera and he later joined his brother and sister to shake hands with members of the public who had gathered around the walk's path.

The young prince also managed to pick up a Christmas gift from a well wisher, which he carried around with him.