Kate Middleton embraces the festive mood in a modern green coat and brimmed hat for the Christmas Day walkabout

Kate Middleton stunned in a festive, modern coat dress and matching wide brimmed hat for the Royal family's Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.

For the first time since 2019, and the cancellations prompted by the Covid19 pandemic, the royal family took part in their annual Christmas Day walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham where they attended the holiday service.

Led by King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton were accompanied by all three of their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and, for the first time, Prince Louis, four.

For the Christmas event, Kate Middleton ran with the festive mood and opted to wear a sleek, modern green coat dress, which featured a cinched waist, mock neck, several pockets, and pleated decorations down the torso.

The stunning midi-length dress was paired with a matching brimmed green suede fedora, brown suede heeled boots, and black gloves.

(Image credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The dress's high neck allowed the royal to skip a necklace and she instead accessorised with an ornate pair of gold chandelier earrings with blue stones.

Standing by her side, Prince William opted for a classic navy ensemble, pairing his suit with a white shirt, black shoes and long wool coat. Prince George complimented his father, matching his style also in a navy suit, white shirt, and blue bowtie.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a maroon coat dress and tights, while Prince Louis stepped out in a navy coat with a fur collar, a short suit and knee-high socks.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

For the past two years, the Wales family have celebrated Christmas at Amner Hall, their Norfolk country home. This year saw the royal family back together at Sandringham, a sight that delighted royal fans.

Gemma Clark, 42, travelled with her 72-year-old father, Paul Clark, from Lincolnshire to catch a glimpse of the family at Sandringham. Speaking to the DailyMail about her experience, she said it was 'absolutely brilliant' to meet William and Kate and their three children.

She said, "I love them to bits, especially the children, the children are amazing. Prince Louis - I love Louis. He's always cheeky, that Louis is, but I love him."

