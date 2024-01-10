Kate Middleton and Prince William's exciting spring solo trip without the kids is historical for this reason – and we're pretty sure pasta devotee Prince George will be so jealous

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to embark on a solo trip to Italy this spring and not only will it mark a historical milestone, we think Prince George will be gutted that he's not going.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will make a short visit to Rome in Italy this spring as part of one of their first official royal overseas engagements of 2024. The trip will mark a historical royal milestone as it will be their first on behalf of the Government as Prince and Princess of Wales, and their first official trip to Italy.

It comes after we reported on Kate Middleton’s birthday ‘heartbreak’ over son Prince George is revealed as she turns 42, but it’s her 45th birthday she should really be worried about. The visit, which will be Kate's first working trip abroad in over a year, as the mum of three to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five has a savvy 'life plan' to help balance family life with royal duties.

And although the Wales children will stay home this time as they're expected to still be at Lambrook School, Prince George is likely to be jealous his parents are going without him as Italy is famous for its pasta – and spaghetti carbonara is Prince George's 'favourite' meal.

Perhaps Wills and Kate will bring back a cookbook to be able to recreate some Italian recipes after all, the first tavern which served carbonara in Rome was in the Vicolo della Scrofa, according to Eat and Walk Italy. The popular dish was invented in 1944 by chance when an American soldier sorted spaghetti but it was so poor he added the pasta to his ration K, the preparation for all soldiers. It was composed of powdered eggs, bacon and liquid cream. Over the years the recipe improved and in 1946, it spread to Rome after its release. From the other version, carbonai (charcoal burner), also called carbonari in Rome, invented carbonara.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chef Aldo Zilli previously revealed to FEMAIL that Prince George's favourite meal following a chance meeting with Prince William. He said, "I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him."

The plan, which is yet to be confirmed by Kensington Palace, could see the couple meet with Pope Francis, according to MailOnline. It reports that members of the Royal Family undertake foreign tours at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and are designed to promote diplomatic, trade and cultural links between Britain and the host nation. A source said a possible meeting had yet to be discussed at the embassy level. Kensington Palace would not comment on the Rome trip directly but a spokesman said: "We look forward to announcing the Prince and Princess’ travel plans in due course."

But Prince William and Kate might not tuck into as much pasta as you'd expect as during royal tours, Prince William has a strict eating habit that he's inherited from his father King Charles in which he doesn't eat lunch.

In other royal news, this clip of Prince Louis "protecting" Princess Charlotte is going viral, and if you're a fan of The Crown you might be wondering did Prince William really go missing as a child? so here's everything we know.