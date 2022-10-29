Kate Middleton’s ‘glossy’ hair secrets and favourite £4 hairspray revealed

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) hair secrets are out. Her go-to stylist along with other hair experts, have revealed some of the Princess' hair hacks and shared how you can emulate the look of her glossy locks.

Kate Middleton's perfectly polished appearance always sparks conversation, with many wondering how she manages to keep every single hair in picture-perfect place throughout her royal engagements

With expert knowledge, we share Kate's hair 'hacks' and her favourite budget-friendly hairspray so you can achieve the Princess-approved look

Royal fans are always desperate to know Kate Middleton's beauty secrets. Her hair always looks perfectly styled, whether she is stepping out on a windy runway to greet royal fans at official engagements, or she is out and about with her three children, Princess George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), the Princess of Wales' look is often envy-inducing and awe-inspiring.

In an unearthed post from 2018, Kate's go-to hairstylist, Amanda Cook Tyler, revealed some of the products in her kit that the Princess had grown to love and rely on.

The Instagram image showed off the supplies the stylist had brought with her on a trip with Kate and showed that she used the L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray.

The post was soon taken down and the account was deleted as it was seen as a royal 'faux pas' to share Kate's tricks in public.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It's no surprise that Kate favours the high-street hairspray which costs only £4. It is an incredibly popular product and, as reported by The Express, is used by many of the finest hairstylists.

The product claims that it will protect your hairstyle against the effects of humidity and will give up to 24 hours of extra strong hold - making it perfect for Kate, whose days are filled with back-to-back royal engagements.

But for a Princess who is photographed from all angles throughout the day, Kate does not just rely on the hairspray to keep her looking glamourous. When she wears her hair in an updo, she reportedly uses a hair net to lock the look in place.

The simple hair accessory is an inexpensive and ideal tool to keep a neat royal-approved bun looking fresh. And as a bonus, unless they were looking extremely closely, most people would never notice that someone was wearing a hair net thanks to the discreet and subtle design of the accessory.

(Image credit: Ian Rutherford - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Even when it is pulled back and tied up tightly, Kate's hair appears shining, glossy and full of volume - so how does she do it?

Kathleen Rogerson, the Scientific Director of Glaze hair products, previously told The Express, "We [Glaze] believe the Princess of Wales' hair has always had the glossy, vibrant, healthy mark of a salon hair gloss.

“Her hairstylists probably use a professional hair gloss treatment that has been available in salons for some time, but hair glosses for everyone to use at home haven’t been widely available."

She explained how Glaze's Super Colour Conditioning Gloss, which is available at Superdrug for under £10 (opens in new tab), will give people Kate Middleton's salon-created regal glossy locks for a much lower price at home.

She said, “It’s [the product] a semi-permanent colour conditioning gloss that is packed with super glossy shine ingredients. It deposits a natural tint to enhance your hair colour, tames fly-aways and leaves your hair feeling silky soft, healthier and more conditioned – all in one use.

“To recreate Kate Middleton’s signature glossy brunette, try the Glaze Super Gloss in Chocolate Gleam or Blazing Brown to warm up any brunette and emulate her beautiful chestnut tones. It’s also available in transparent for those looking for that regal glossy shine without the colour."

