Queen Consort Camilla was supportive of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2007 breakup, reveals royal expert

A royal expert has claimed that Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William's (opens in new tab) brief split in 2007 was all down to Camilla Queen Consort, who thought the now Princess of Wales was not good enough for William.

According to a royal expert, Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles had a hand in ending Kate and William’s relationship when the pair briefly split in 2007

The reason for instigating the breakup, according to the expert, was because Camilla didn't see Kate as "worthy" of joining the family due to her own family's 'working class' background

The royal news (opens in new tab) follows reports that Kate Middleton has become ‘increasingly irritated’ with Camilla, Queen Consort, as her attitude has reportedly changed for the worse (opens in new tab)

When Kate Middleton and Prince William briefly split in 2007, members of the royal household were left 'completely stunned', believing the pair to be near engagement. But one royal family member was reportedly more than happy with Kate out of the picture.

Long before the pair became the much-beloved Prince and Princess of Wales, they were simply two young adults in love, navigating the ups and downs of a relationship in the spotlight which nearly ended thanks to a shocking three-month split back in 2007 (opens in new tab).

Despite the turmoil, the pair are now happily married with three children, Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), but speculation surrounding the split and it's possible trigger continue to fly. Now, additional details surrounding the breakup have revealed what, or rather, who, played a key role in keeping the young lovers apart.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to royal expert Christopher Andersen (opens in new tab), Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles is to blame. In an interview with The Daily Beast, he revealed, “I was in London when the breakup [of William and Kate] occurred. I was shocked, completely stunned, everyone thought it was only a matter of time before William was going to ask Kate to marry him. And then people started telling me that Camilla was behind it.

“Camilla is a bit of a snob. She’s an aristocrat, she has always been moving in royal circles. She had always thought of herself as the heiress to Alice Keppel, her great-grandmother, who was the mistress of Edward VII. She was very proud of that connection, she boasted about that as a child and as an adult and that’s what she intended to be; part of the royal circle in the role of mistress to the future King, and then the King.”

(Image credit: Paul Grover - Pool/Getty Images)

This proudness, according to Andersen, gave Camilla the viewpoint that Kate Middleton was not good enough for William, who then sat third in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab).

He told The Daily Beast, “She did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the Royal Family. Kate is the first working-class woman to be accepted into the Royal Family. She is descended from coal miners and her mother was a flight attendant.”

Andersen added that he was told at the time of the breakup that Camilla 'whispered in Charles’s ear', saying it was time to 'force' William to make a decision regarding his relationship. “It has been since confirmed publicly that Charles did suggest to William that he either make a commitment to Kate or basically set her free, as it were," the expert explained before adding, "Now, his motives for doing that may have been pure but Camilla’s…not so much. She was the instigator of this.”

